Is Spider-Gwen Coming To Fortnite?

Both DC Comics and Marvel have their own version of the multiverse that they love to pull from in one way or another. DC Comics, for example, loves to do their “Crisis” events, where another universe is trying to attack their own and they have to stop it or save the entire Multiverse from unraveling. Marvel, on the other hand, usually just tells full stories from their Multiverse and that has created some really fun stories and characters over the years. One from the Into The Spider-Verse line of multiverse stories for example created the one and only Spider-Gwen–also known as Ghost Spider now, but the former is what most call her.

On her version of Earth, Gwen Stacy was the one who got powers, not Peter Parker, and things got much different from there due to how things kept happening to her, including how Peter became The Lizard and died after a fight with Gwen, how her father branded her a criminal and tried to arrest her, and then later on she lost her powers but got them back because of a Symbiote. Fun.

Her popularity in the comics was immediate, but then she went and blew up even more when she was introduced to the world at large in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, the massively popular animated movie that will be getting two sequels starting next year. (Barring further delays, of course.)

So why are we giving you such a backstory for Spider-Gwen? Because Fortnite leakers have been going through the code for the game and one prominent leaker HYPEX is saying that Gwen Stacy will be a part of the Season 4 battle pass, with Miles Morales, another Spider-Man, will be coming to the Item Shop.

Obviously, this hasn’t been confirmed by Epic Games just yet, but many fans like these have been right about recent crossovers in the game and it would line up with what we’ve gotten recently. For example, we just got the addition of Starfire from the Teen Titans squad in the game, and Raven wasn’t that much farther back, so they’re clearly on a superhero kick right now.

Plus, Marvel has had plenty of characters in Fortnite in the past, including the Infinity War/Endgame crossover where you could not just play as Thanos, they had a whole game mode dedicated to him! That’s boss level stuff right there.

Plus, it would make sense to put Gwen and Miles in the game due to the upcoming movies that’ll feature them once again. So if nothing else it’s a branding move while also having some fan-favorite characters be on the roster skin-wise, which is something we all know the game loves to have.

