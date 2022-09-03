NBA 2K23 Reveals Clothing Brands You Can Wear

You may not realize it, but NBA players are actually very forward-thinking in their fashion sense. Yes, at one point in time it was just about suits or whatever was casual, but nowadays, many players have their own unique style that they wear not only when they’re coming to the game, but when they’re doing interviews. It’s become very much an event with certain players because you want to see what you’re going to be able to see next from them. As such, NBA 2K23 is wanting to make sure you’ll have all the drip that you can possibly want as you customize your characters’ look at times.

Specifically, that would be the MyPlayer characters you’ll make, as it’ll be them that head to places like the newly announced “GOAT Boat” in order to have battles with other players online. You’ll want to look your best, so it’s best that you have the best brands available to you. Which, NBA 2K23 has now announced, will be quite a selection.

Just to name a few of the brands that were announced on Twitter, you’ll have: Nike, Puma, Crocs, Palm Angels, The Marathon Clothing, Stay Cool, and a whole lot more. While we can’t confirm just how many items of each will be in the game, even having some of these items in a good variety is a win for you and your MyPlayer in the game because you will be looking fly if nothing else. Like the NBA players themselves, looking fly is a must.

But also playing like a champ is a must, and that’s why NBA 2K23 has gone above and beyond this year to try and make sure that the game is fun no matter who or what you’re playing in it. They’ve completely remade the MyTeam mode so that you can play with much more freedom and not have to worry about certain elements that plagued previous versions.

Then there’s the aforementioned “GOAT Boat”, where you’ll send your MyPlayer to in order to have not only a luxury experience with other players, but have the ability to challenge them in 1v1, 3v3, and 5v5 matches. They’ve improved how many courts are available, as well as other things that you can do on the boat itself. So you’ll be inclined to stay there instead of leaving soon after you arrive.

Finally, and arguably most importantly, you’ll have the ability to play as Michael Jordan once again. As well as relive some of the greatest moments from his career as you truly get to be “Like Mike,” which many will no doubt enjoy.

All in all, the game has made the improvements to stand out, now we just have to see if it all works when it arrives next week.

Source: Twitter