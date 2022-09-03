Valkyrie Elysium Demo Incoming?

Valkyrie Elysium is now less than a month away from release, and we’ve now got a two-pronged marketing attack from Square-Enix to enjoy in the lead-up to the game’s September 29, 2022 release date. There are two parts, one confirmed, one the product of a PlayStation Store leak.

The first of the two news bites comes from Square-Enix themselves revealing that the PS4/PS5 exclusive Valkyrie Elysium, alongside upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive Harvestella would be the recipient of a dedicated presentation at TGS on September 17, 2022 at 2:30 am PT/11:30 CEST. This is one of several showcases that the publisher has planned for upcoming Square-Enix RPGs with the upcoming remake of Tactics Ogre, titled Tactics Ogre: Reborn, also getting a similar TGS showcase.

Like what you've seen of #Harvestella?



Join us on September 17th at 2:30 am PT/11:30 CEST for a special #TGS2022 livestream to celebrate both #Harvestella and #ValkyrieElysium.

The stream will support simultaneous interpretation in English.



— Square Enix (@SquareEnix) September 1, 2022

The other piece of news is yet to be confirmed but a demo for the upcoming RPG has been spotted on the back end of the PlayStation Network by scrapers of the store’s backend. The Twitter account PlayStation Game Size was the first to report on the news, simply saying “VALKYRIE ELYSIUM DEMO VERSION”. No release timeline for such a demo exists, but there is the possibility that the demo is a by-product of the changes that Sony have made to the PlayStation Plus service, where games that are selling at more that US$34 must come with a 2 hour or more long demo for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers.

— PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) August 23, 2022

Valkyrie Elysium was announced by Square-Enix during a PlayStation State Of Play earlier in 2022, and was fairly recently confirmed for a September 29, 2022 release date. For more on the game, Square-Enix has shared some insights through previous press releases

“The latest title in the VALKYRIE series is finally here! This action RPG incorporates the series’ signature Einherjar and combo systems, allowing players to enjoy speedy, three-dimensional combat. The game’s unique art style beautifully depicts a collapsing world as Ragnarok looms, with series veteran Motoi Sakuraba returning to enrich the title with an unforgettable soundtrack.

◆Story

Long ago, Ragnarok—the End Times—loomed upon the realms.

The All-Father Odin, with the last of his strength, created an emissary of redemption, Valkyrie; her sole task being the salvation of a doomed world.

◆High-Speed Action RPG

Effortlessly soar through the battlefield and perform high-speed actions with the new Soul Chain system. Utilize a wide array of abilities and skills at the Valkyrie’s disposal to unleash devastating combos.

◆Einherjar

Summon Einherjar – strong warrior spirits selected by the Valkyrie – to aid you in battle!

Summoning Einherjar imbues the Valkyrie with elemental bonuses, giving players a tactical advantage in battle.

◆Combo & Divine Arts System

The “Arts Gauge” fills as players perform a J19 continuous stream of attacks and maintain combos.

Consuming the Arts Gauge enables the Valkyrie to perform powerful, special techniques known as Divine Arts.

◆Upgrade and Customization Features

Upgrade your weapons, skills, and Einherjar/Divine Arts combos to customize your playstyle.”

Valkyrie Elysium comes to PS4, PS5, and PC on September 29, 2022.

