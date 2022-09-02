Tactics Ogre: Reborn Showcase Coming Soon

Following numerous rumours, and a handful of leaks, it was confirmed in early August that the beloved Sega Saturn/PS1 turned PSP remaster Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together was to be remade and remastered for next-gen consoles, the PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on November 11, 2022, under the title Tactics Ogre: Reborn. Now Square-Enix, fresh from having provided players with deep dives into several of their upcoming titles, including Forspoken, are ready to give Tactics Ogre: Reborn the same treatment.
Via its social channels, Square-Enix today confirmed that they will be hosting an upcoming stream, dedicated to the impending release of Tactics Ogre: Reborn to show off many of the game’s key aspects. The message to fans reads “Want to see more of #TacticsOgre: Reborn? On September 18th at 2:30am ET/8:30am CEST we’ll be diving into the game as part of a special #TGS2022 livestream. The stream will support simultaneous interpretation in English”
Square-Enix is promoting several key elements to the remaster,
- “Beautifully remastered graphics that enhance yet maintain the original distinctive visual style
- Fully voiced cutscenes in English & Japanese
- Full orchestral re-recording of the game’s soundtrack
- Assorted quality of life updates, such as:
- Redesigned battle system
- Adjusted level management system
- Reworked AI
- Simplified and improved UI”
Presumably, each of those key elements will be among the central focal points of the upcoming presentation. Despite being a remaster, the Tactics Ogre titles are well known for their narrative delivery, so expect Square-Enix to lean upon some of the plot elements of the game as well, “Tactics Ogre: Reborn is set in The Valerian Isles, jewels of the Obero Sea. Following many years of conflict, there finally rose a man to put an end to this: Dorgalua Oberyth. Known as the “Dynast-King,” he brought peace and prosperity to Valeria for half a century. After his death, a civil war erupts and throws the isles of Valeria into a bloody struggle for power between three warring factions. In Tactics Ogre: Reborn, players follow the story of a young man, Denam Pavel, caught in the center of the bloodshed. Although he seeks a path of freedom and justice, players will soon discover that even the noblest of goals requires impossibly difficult decisions to be made.”
“Tactics Ogre: Reborn delivers beautifully converted high-definition graphics, updated battle systems and vast sound improvements including fully-voiced cutscenes (English and Japanese), recreated sound effects and re-recorded live background music composed by Hitoshi Sakimoto – all bringing to life a new experience that Tactics Ogre veterans and a new generation of gamers alike will enjoy.” The game will be available on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on November 11, 2022, while the Tactics Ogre: Reborn stream will air on September 18, 2022 at 2:30am ET/8:30am CEST.