Tactics Ogre: Reborn Showcase Coming Soon

Following numerous rumours, and a handful of leaks, it was confirmed in early August that the beloved Sega Saturn/PS1 turned PSP remaster Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together was to be remade and remastered for next-gen consoles, the PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on November 11, 2022, under the title Tactics Ogre: Reborn. Now Square-Enix, fresh from having provided players with deep dives into several of their upcoming titles, including Forspoken, are ready to give Tactics Ogre: Reborn the same treatment.

Via its social channels, Square-Enix today confirmed that they will be hosting an upcoming stream, dedicated to the impending release of Tactics Ogre: Reborn to show off many of the game’s key aspects. The message to fans reads “Want to see more of #TacticsOgre: Reborn? On September 18th at 2:30am ET/8:30am CEST we’ll be diving into the game as part of a special #TGS2022 livestream. The stream will support simultaneous interpretation in English”

Square-Enix is promoting several key elements to the remaster,

“Beautifully remastered graphics that enhance yet maintain the original distinctive visual style

Fully voiced cutscenes in English & Japanese

Full orchestral re-recording of the game’s soundtrack

Assorted quality of life updates, such as: Redesigned battle system Adjusted level management system Reworked AI Simplified and improved UI”



Presumably, each of those key elements will be among the central focal points of the upcoming presentation. Despite being a remaster, the Tactics Ogre titles are well known for their narrative delivery, so expect Square-Enix to lean upon some of the plot elements of the game as well, “Tactics Ogre: Reborn is set in The Valerian Isles, jewels of the Obero Sea. Following many years of conflict, there finally rose a man to put an end to this: Dorgalua Oberyth. Known as the “Dynast-King,” he brought peace and prosperity to Valeria for half a century. After his death, a civil war erupts and throws the isles of Valeria into a bloody struggle for power between three warring factions. In Tactics Ogre: Reborn, players follow the story of a young man, Denam Pavel, caught in the center of the bloodshed. Although he seeks a path of freedom and justice, players will soon discover that even the noblest of goals requires impossibly difficult decisions to be made.”

“Tactics Ogre: Reborn delivers beautifully converted high-definition graphics, updated battle systems and vast sound improvements including fully-voiced cutscenes (English and Japanese), recreated sound effects and re-recorded live background music composed by Hitoshi Sakimoto – all bringing to life a new experience that Tactics Ogre veterans and a new generation of gamers alike will enjoy.” The game will be available on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on November 11, 2022, while the Tactics Ogre: Reborn stream will air on September 18, 2022 at 2:30am ET/8:30am CEST.

