DC Fandome Will Not Happen This Year

Well, that didn’t last long. When the global pandemic happened at the start of 2020, the year we all wish didn’t happen, there were various ripple effects throughout the world. One of the noticeable was the cancelation of in-person gatherings and conventions that people loved. With spreading the virus being a real threat, fans couldn’t exactly gather without concern. For DC Comics, they created a really clever way to get around this, and that was to make DC Fandome.

This very unique digital event would bring in all walks of DC Comics life and broadcast them for all to see, not just around the world, but with various special guests to help make it feel special. DC Fandom was where we got the first look at the Snyder Cut, where Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad Kill The Justice were unveiled, and numerous other projects got shown off.

At the recent San Diego Comic-Con, DC Comics had an incredibly light presence compared to Marvel Studios. Many people claimed that the reason for this was that the Fandome would come in and drop all the bombshells they wanted without “interference.” But now, that’s not the case.

Warner Bros Discovery has revealed that they aren’t bringing the event back for a third run.

“With the return of in-person events, Warner Bros. Discovery is excited to be able to engage with our fans live at numerous comic-cons around the world and will not be scheduling DC FanDome for 2022,” they noted.

While that is a nice thing to say in theory, there’s one rather large problem with that. You have to actually want to show things at the conventions, and Warner Bros Discovery doesn’t do that outside of a small SDCC presence. Plus, they’ve been cutting things left and right in terms of projects, including canceling full movies and seasons of shows that were basically ready to show, all so that they could save money.

For games like Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League, this was their chance to get a more focused spotlight on them before their releases or to hype up new trailers and reveals so that fans would be more inclined to buy their games. Sadly, we’re not getting that now. The future is a strange one, and with the world still reeling from the aftershocks of two years of lockdown, DC may simply be biding their time before showing off a whole lot of goodness.

Now it’s true that Warner Bros Discovery could bring back DC Fandome if the right situation were to arise, but they’ve been making it clear that they’re doing “their own thing” for better or worse. Right now, this looks to be much, much worse.

Strap in ladies in and gentlemen–who knows what they’ll do next?

