Gotham Knights Gets 10-Minute Action Filled Preview

There are many hopes, as well as questions, in regard to the upcoming title Gotham Knights. This will be a true first for DC Comics and Warner Bros Discovery when it comes to making a game set in the world of Batman, but Batman himself is dead and is replaced by the four protégés who trained under him. The Bat-Family has been featured in other titles, but not like this, so many wonder how it’ll play and feel. We’ve seen trailers before, breaking down the game in part and the bosses you’ll see. A new 10-minute preview has just been released by IGN and it revealed some new key information.

Just to be clear though, they didn’t actually get to play the game. Rather, they were simply shown it. The information provided comes from what they saw, and what the developers told them.

This version of Gotham City is meant to have literally hundreds of years of history within it. The preview notes that this really is an open version of Gotham City that you can have fun in as you roam. Not to mention, all five boroughs of Gotham will be open to the players from the moment the game truly starts. As such, you’ll get to explore them all and see just how different each one is in terms of how you get around, the enemies you fight, the activities you can do, and the various characters that you’ll see along the way.

A new piece of information given out is that at the beginning of the game, many in Gotham, from the citizens to the police, won’t be on your side like they were for Batman. You have to go and build up the trust of the people over time to show them that you are fighting for them and for Gotham. The caveat is a group called “The Watch,” who are going to help the four heroes by being an “information network” for them, detailing where criminal activities are going down and where to head for some action at times.

Another key new bit of information is the day/night cycle of the title. You might recall that in the Batman Arkham games, everything that you did as Batman happens in the course of just one night. Here in Gotham Knights, you’re going to have things happen over the course of literal days. Every night is when you’ll send the four out to get things done, and then when you’re ready to advance the story, you’ll head to the base you have in the Belfry and prepare for the next night.

