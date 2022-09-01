Hogwarts Legacy Lets You Link Your Fan Club Account

Tired of hearing about Hogwarts Legacy yet? Well, there’s more! The newest, most interactive game in the Harry Potter franchise is leveling up its customizing options by letting players link their Harry Potter Fan Club accounts with their WB Games accounts. This means that in addition to having the ability to customize your character and explore the open-world version of Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and the Forbidden Forest, you will also get to bring in your wand and your Hogwarts house. Finally, Ravenclaw can take the lead.

In the Tweet below, the Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account gives you a link with directions on how to link the two accounts. They also show you the exclusive in-game perks you will receive if you do link your accounts, including a House Fan-atic School Robe and a Beaked Skull Mask. Every good witch or wizard needs a good Beaked Skull Mask after all.

Bring your Hogwarts House and wand into your Hogwarts Legacy experience by linking your Harry Potter Fan Club account with your WB Games account here: https://t.co/SwkscCM9kJ #HogwartsLegacy #BackToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/BbzbHxaYAO — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) September 1, 2022

Hogwarts Legacy, as we mentioned above, has its sights set on being the most fun and interactive Harry Potter outside of physically being at Hogwarts. The storyline will take place in the 1800s, long before Harry and his friends, and it will not be based on J. K. Rowling’s writing. The original story will allow you to create your own character, take those classes you’ve always wanted to take, and then put the entire wizarding world in danger. Let’s be honest, it wouldn’t be the Hogwarts experience without that last bit.

The good news doesn’t end there. The official YouTube page for Hogwarts Legacy has also dropped four separate videos, each showing the in-game common rooms for the Hogwarts Houses. Don’t worry, you won’t have to hunt them down. You can find all four embedded below.

First up, Gryffindor! The typical star of the show, their common room is bold and grand. A large portrait opens up into a room full of deep red and gold with wall-to-wall rugs covering the floor. Paintings decorate the walls as well as a stained glass window by the staircase. It looks cozy and friendly.

The Slytherin common room is a gorgeously green tint, like moonlight reflecting off of emeralds. The door to the room is only revealed to true Slytherins by a golden snake that arches from the floor. The ceiling and floors are a classic stone that makes the room look cool to the touch, but there are still plenty of places to chat and study with your friends. The bone and snake decor are classic Slytherin.

Hufflepuff, of course, has the sunniest and most adorable common room! Enter through a giant barrel in the cellar to find a bright and woody room covered in hanging plants. It looks like a Hobbit hole in the best way. Full of life and with a warm fireplace, this looks like a great place to be with your friends after class.

Saving the best for last, join the smart and orderly Ravenclaw house! A giant raven will let you in if you solve the riddle. There is smooth white marble around this round room with blue curtains covered in stars draped around the windows. All around the room are tables and desks for studying with the fireplace in the center of the circular room. There’s a ton of natural light to read by, and a gorgeous ceiling covered in astrological symbology.

Whichever house you’re in, there’s plenty to be excited for. Hogwarts Legacy will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on February 10, 2023. It is also available for pre-order now.

Source