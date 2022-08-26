Hogwarts Legacy Offers Early Access for Pre-Ordered Editions

Developers having the ability to sell their games digitally versus making physical copies was a huge advance in the video game world. At first, most preferred physical over digital sales, but new trends are rising thanks to the rise of digital buying as a whole. For proof of this, look at the special deal that’s going on with Hogwarts Legacy.

As you’ll see in the tweet below, if you get special versions of Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll be able to play the game a whole 3 days before anyone else. This is far from the only game to do something like this–recently, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 revealed a similar deal that if you get certain digital versions of the game early, you’ll be able to unlock the singleplayer mode of the game a whole week early!

Get a head start into your Hogwarts adventures. Pre-order the Deluxe Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, or Collector's Edition of #HogwartsLegacy to receive 72 hours early access. pic.twitter.com/u5QfXRqnGH — Portkey Games (@PortkeyGames) August 25, 2022

Going back to the World of Harry Potter game, it is curious why this title would want to give such a reward as diving into the game 3 days early. Perhaps they’re just trying to see which gamers will take the bait. It’s not a hard thing to imagine that many people will take them up on this offer. Fans of the franchise will have complete access to the title, and thus have a whole three days to explore this recreation of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and take on all the challenges and wonders of being a wizard early.

The game is set to let players craft their own journey through the legendary school and learn things in the way they want to, including being able to dabble in the Dark Arts in a way they never could before.

Whether you play the game early, or you play it when Hogwarts Legacy comes out on February 10 of next year, you’ll likely have a magical time.

