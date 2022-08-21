Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Campaign Accessible A Week Before Launch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is going to be a very interesting title for a lot of reasons. Not the least of which is that they’re choosing once again to go and use the Modern Warfare title even though they already did a trilogy of those games if you recall. But hey, short memories and all that, right? Anyway, despite this being a very hyped title, the gameplay show of the title has honestly been rather restricted. To the extent that many clips have only been of the campaign and not of the multiplayer, and that has continued with the newest clip.

As you’ll see below, a 15-second clip from the campaign was showcased. It doesn’t show much, but it does indicate a mission where you are going through a canyon to get a better vantage point, and your commander was expecting the helicopters that show up. Not the most groundbreaking of information, but nice nonetheless.

The real reveal here though is when you can play the multiplayer. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 comes out on October 28th for most consoles and for PC. But, apparently, if you were to pre-order the game digitally, you can get the campaign on the 20th, and thus have it a week earlier than those who get it day of in stores or by other means.

This is definitely a curious thing for them to do, as this is a first for them. Halo Infinite did the reverse of this ironically enough when they had their multiplayer be free-to-play before launch and then if you wanted to get the campaign you’d have to buy it. So why is Call of Duty doing something so different? It might be because they’re trying to get gamers to get this game digitally for one reason or another. Or, it could be that they want people to play the campaign and “get it over with” as soon as possible so that they can get into the multiplayer, which is the thing that most people play Call of Duty for anyway. It’s honestly hard to tell at this point. But we can say that if this does indeed work, you can bet that they’re going to do it again in the future.

Speaking of the future, that is something that many are wondering about from the franchise. Because they have been treading water for a number of years and their titles quality have gone up and down as a result. Things do seem to be changing behind the scenes, but it’s honestly hard to know anymore whether that will hold.

Either way, you can expect this game to be a big seller when it arrives no matter how many people pre-order digitally or not.

Source: YouTube