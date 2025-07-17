Top Battle Royale Games Still Dominating the Charts in 2025

If we’re being honest here, battle royale games went from a “niche thing” to “something EVERYONE is trying to make” because they think it’ll make them a lot of money. Thus, there’s a lot of “overflow” within the genre, and it can make picking a game to play a bit difficult. Our list, though, will help you realize what are the “Top Battle Royale Games” in 2025.

#10 – PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

We all got to start somewhere, right? It may seem like a lifetime ago, but PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was at one point THE GAME to be playing in the gaming space. It was so popular that not only did it basically inspire every other game on this list, especially the No.1 entry, but it was also nominated for “Game of the Year” by The Game Awards, despite it being in Early Access at the time!

Anyway, even after being eclipsed by many other titles, the game is still incredibly popular because it’s a bare-bones battle royale title that works. Sometimes, that’s all you need.

#9 – Apex Legends

For those who haven’t played Apex Legends, you might forget that it is a battle royale title. The difference, though, is that the game puts you in teams of three, most of the time, at least, and has you facing off against other teams so that you can see who can work together the best and come away with the victory.

Respawn Entertainment has done an incredible job of not just balancing the characters but making each one feel special. You’ll want to go through them all so you can figure out how to take on challenges the best and help secure your victory. Plus, there are other modes to enjoy, too!

#8 – Splitgate 2

Not unlike our last game, Splitgate 2 isn’t one that confines itself to a single mode. In fact, the original game was more of an arena shooter than anything else. Then, when the sequel was born, the dev team dipped into the battle royale genre and came up with something just as fun. With teams spread out across multiple areas, all of which are joined together by portals, you’ll need to think fast and work together with your squad to succeed.

If that sounds easy, it’s not.

Sure, the game itself might be going through some issues behind the scenes, but the game itself is still worth playing.

#7 – Fall Guys

Yeah, you forgot this was a battle royale game, didn’t you? It’s okay. The game we all know as Fall Guys is indeed a battle royale title, and it’s arguably one of the simplest and most fun ones you’ll ever play due to the overall presentation and charm. You’ll play as characters known as “Beans,” who inhabit the “Blunderdome” and have a single desire in life: GET. THAT. CROWN!!!!

To do so, they’ll have to win the “Ultimate Knockout,” which means you’ll have to go up against all other players to get the victory. It won’t be easy, but getting the crown will make it worth it!!!!

…probably.

#6 – My Hero Ultra Rumble

How about we go anime on this list? In truth, it’s actually surprising that other anime franchises haven’t gone the battle royale route. My Hero Ultra Rumble, though, is one example of going big with it and daring fans to play as their favorite characters from the beloved series.

With 24 players going at it, and each one playing a hero or villain with a unique Quirk, you’ll need to have your head on a swivel if you wish to survive it all. Plus, you can dress up the characters to make them look cooler, or use special battlefield items to make them stronger!

Go beyond. Plus Ultra!

#5 – Totally Accurate Battlegrounds

Are you ready to get “accurate” in a way that’s so good it’s almost shocking? Enter Totally Accurate Battlegrounds. This “totally serious game” will have you wondering what the heck you’re playing, while also making you want to play even more.

Believe it or not, this game started out as an April Fool’s Joke. No lie. However, the team realized that its ragdoll physics actually made the battle royale genre more fun. So, now, you can roam around the map and attempt to get your foes, while also reeling from all the things you run into, or even the recoil from your own gun!

Feels accurate to us!

#4 – Super Animal Royale

We all know that, at our core, we all have “animal instincts,” right? So, why not play a game that unleashes them? Exactly! Welcome to Super Animal Royale, where you will find yourself going up against 63 other players in an attempt to be the top dog…or cat…or monkey…or whatever other animal you choose to play as.

One of the best parts of the game is that the more you do and the higher you get in the overall rankings, the more animals you’ll unlock. So, you can be whatever wild animal you want to be and then let your dominance shine!

#3 – Minecraft Survival Games

Yes. This is real. People decided to put a battle royale title into one of the most popular games in the industry’s history, and Minecraft Survival Games was the result of it. What might surprise you, though, is that this game arguably has more going on content-wise than any other title on this list.

Seriously, because of where it’s set, you can be on any of several hundred maps, which means you can have “fresh matchups” with ease. That doesn’t even talk about all the weapons and armor pieces you’ll have given to you to see who can make it out alive.

The game knows how to…craft…a meaningful experience.

#2 – Call of Duty: Warzone

In truth, it shouldn’t be too much of a shock that the biggest first-person shooter franchise in the world has a battle royale title. In fact, when the genre blew up, it actually had multiple titles doing that, including a whole console game being dedicated to the console. Call of Duty: Warzone is the “pocket-sized” version of that, but it still holds a lot of weight in the community.

Everything you love about the main games is here, just in a different format. There are even some small tweaks to the formula so that even your death won’t be permanent if you’re good enough.

#1 – Fortnite

How could we not have Fortnite at the top of this list? It literally has “Battle Royale” in its name! For those who know gaming history, it wasn’t supposed to be a battle royale title. Instead, it was an add-on made late into the game’s development, and that, alongside its unique building mechanics, made for an experience that people couldn’t get enough of.

Epic Games added to that by bringing in character skins of all types, stretching across all forms of media, and making loads of new battle modes so that players will always have something to do.

Many years and many seasons later, the game continues to grow and dominate the charts.