Mortal Kombat 2 Trailer Is A Must-Watch For Johnny Cage Fans

We love us some Mortal Kombat. If you were a fan of the reboot movie that came out a few years ago, it’s been a lengthy wait for its sequel. Fortunately, we know that Mortal Kombat 2 is set to hit theaters on October 24, 2025. Today, Warner Bros. decided to give us our first big trailer.

If you don’t recall, it was just yesterday that we got our first teaser release of the movie. That focused on a makeshift movie featuring Johnny Cage. However, the new trailer released focuses on Johnny Cage and his recruitment to help fight for the fate of the Earthrealm. You can check out the new trailer in the video embedded below.

Check Out The Mortal Kombat 2 Movie Trailer Below

The trailer mainly focuses on Johnny Cage, as mentioned. This seemingly washed-up martial arts film star gets recruited by Raiden. Filling Johnny in, the action star gets to decide whether he wants to really experience a chance at saving the day. Fortunately, we don’t have long before we can see how the battles will play out.

On the flipside, if you haven’t already watched the first Mortal Kombat movie, you have time to change that. You can get filled in on some of the key characters and scores to settle when the upcoming movie releases. That said, if you’re already familiar with the games, you know the premise.

A grand tournament is taking place. After a series of fights to the death, we’ll learn the fate of the Earthrealm. Just like the video games, you can expect this movie to be absolutely filled with gruesome battles.

Meanwhile, the movie had a bit of a battle on its hands. During the production, we saw a SAG-AFTRA strike that halted filming. So, we would likely have already seen this movie released if it weren’t for the strikes.

Of course, if you’re more keen on the video games, the series just had a bit of a reboot. NetherRealm Studios released Mortal Kombat 1 back in 2023. Here, players will experience a new timeline and a fresh perspective on various fighter relationships and alliances. That game is currently available for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.