Mortal Kombat 2 Teaser Gives Our First Look At Johnny Cage

Mortal Kombat fans, not too long ago, got a new movie adaptation to sit in and watch. If you don’t recall, it was back in 2021 that we got our look at the movie, with a sequel picking up not long afterward. We know that Mortal Kombat 2 is set to release later this year. However, we finally have a new teaser to help showcase Johnny Cage. Check out the latest footage below.

It may be hard to believe, but the first movie was released back in 2021. That seems like a lifetime ago, and we would have already seen this movie released by now. For those out of the loop, the production experienced a minor setback that pushed things back several months.

We can say that for a few productions, actually, as it was the SAG-AFTRA strike that put the production on hold. After a few months of being in hiatus, the production was able to start back up and wrapped up in January of 2024. Now things are on track to finally see the production come out in October.

Introducing Mortal Kombat 2’s Johnny Cage

Of course, this is the perfect way to showcase the character. The trailer offers a trailer for Uncaged Fury, the latest production featuring Johnny Cage, portrayed by Keith Urban. It’s full of over-the-top martial arts combat and wacky humor. Soon, Johnny will get to test out his martial arts skills for real when he gets tossed into the middle of a tournament that controls the fate of humanity.

We’re certainly eager to see more of this movie and maybe some of the other characters that will be stepping into the role. That said, we don’t have too long of a wait before we get to sit and watch this movie. If you haven’t been keeping tabs, Mortal Kombat 2 is currently set to debut in theaters on October 24, 2025.

It was earlier this year that we got a few snapshots of the characters being featured, such as Kitana, Shao Kahn, and Scorpion. Meanwhile, for those of you more keen on playing the games, the latest installment released is Mortal Kombat 1. What makes this game installment stand out is that it’s set in an alternate timeline that completely changes the relationships and goals of some iconic characters, offering a fresh new take for some players and even a good jumping-on point for newcomers.