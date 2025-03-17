Gameranx

Mortal Kombat 2 Movie Shows Off A Few Key Characters

Johnny Cage and more highlighted!

Mortal Kombat had a reboot in terms of its movie franchise not that long ago. If you recall, it was back in 2021 that we saw Mortal Kombat released. Based on the video game series, we ended that movie with preparation for the tournament. But now we have some new inside looks released showcasing just a few characters that will be present in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 2 film.

The images come from Entertainment Weekly, which had the chance to speak with Ed Boon, the co-creator of Mortal Kombat. During their conversations, we learned that Johnny Cage is making an appearance in the movie as Ed Boon calls him a washed-up Hollywood actor that Karl Urban is portraying. That is a big character for franchise fans to see show up.

But beyond Johnny Cage, Entertainment Weekly showcased images including our first look at Kitana, Shao Kahn, and Scorpion from the upcoming movie. Each image can be viewed directly on Entertainment Weekly or in the embedded X post from Wario64 above. This might be our last big look at the film for a little while, as the movie is not slated to release until October 24, 2025.

Again, the first movie was released in 2021 and follows a storyline set prior to the big tournament. In a fight to take out Earthrealm’s greatest fighters before the tournament, Shang Tsung hopes to secure the tenth and final victory over Earthrealm. Of course, now the upcoming movie seeks to focus strictly on the tournament as Earth’s greatest fighters battle Shang Tsung and keep him from taking over Earthrealm.

Again, we should see the film released on time this October. Filming was able to conclude in January 2024 after a brief hiatus due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. In other news regarding Mortal Kombat, the latest installment, Mortal Kombat 1, saw the trailer drop for the T-1000; you can view that footage right here.

