Call of Duty 2027 Starts A New Modern Subfranchise

We’re still waiting for official details to come out about this year’s Call of Duty installment. However, that won’t stop insiders from digging around and finding out what the future holds. In fact, we might already have a few notable details about the Call of Duty 2027 installment.

Call of Duty 2027 doesn’t have much official information available right now, as you might expect. However, there’s a reliable industry insider who is revealing some new insights into the game franchise. Included is that this future game installment will be the first of an entirely new subfranchise.

Call of Duty 2027 Kicks Off A New Subfranchise

EXCLUSIVE: COD2027 by Sledgehammer Games will NOT be Advanced Warfare 2 and will instead be set in a completely new subfranchise.



Set during the Modern era.



No Jetpacks but movement is planned to be a big focus.



Zombies is currently not planned for the game.



Get High is… pic.twitter.com/IRt67uAJe2 — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) July 17, 2025

Call of Duty 2027 will begin a new subfranchise set in a modern era, according to TheGhostOfHope. For those unaware, this industry insider has a strong following for the Call of Duty franchise. Despite their following and track record, it’s best to label this information as nothing more than a rumor for now.

Still, according to their report, Call of Duty 2027 is being developed under Sledgehammer Games and will have a big focus on movement. Unfortunately, for fans of the zombies game mode, it’s being scrapped in this installment. However, there might be one saving grace here for some fans, and that’s the return of Get High.

This limited-time mode was popular, where players had to go through an obstacle course before time ran out. Despite it having plenty of fans, the game mode was pulled. Seeing that this game mode is returning for an installment that supposedly has such a big focus on movement is more than welcome.

Meanwhile, another aspect that sets this game apart from other installments is its melee combat. The insider noted that there are more martial arts combat features. However, outside of suggesting that we feature karate kicks and chops, we’re still in the dark.

In other news, this wasn’t the only bombshell dropped for Call of Duty fans by TheGhostOfHope. As you may have seen earlier, the insider reported that the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 release date will be quite a bit later than most fans might have anticipated.