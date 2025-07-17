Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Release Date Leaked Online?

Call of Duty fans are going to get a new installment this year. That surprises nobody. This is an annual video game release franchise, so the guessing game of whether we’ll get an installment is not in the cards. However, the exact release date of the game this year has been questioned by many. The official release date of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has remained elusive. However, unofficially, we have a date to highlight.

Activision is keeping this tied down for now. We do know that a showcase is planned for Gamescom Opening Night Live. That event will give us another look into the game and potentially its official release date. However, we may already have a good idea of when we can safely mark our calendars. That’s all thanks to a reliable industry insider who took to the web today and revealed the launch date of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

Insider Reveals Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Release Date

https://twitter.com/TheGhostOfHope/status/1945861417485099010

Get ready because we might be getting Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 on November 14, 2025. That’s according to TheGhostOfHope, an insider with a strong following for their reports on the Call of Duty franchise. So, while this is not official, there are more than a few players out there who might feel confident enough to believe it, given the source.

What makes this a bit more interesting is that it’s a bit later than previous Call of Duty games. What that means is anyone’s guess. This could be alarming for some, but we’ll personally be crossing our fingers that this was just to give developers enough time to ensure it’s more than ready when it hits the marketplace.

We do know that this game campaign will follow David Mason again, with a new enemy, after the events of Call of Duty: Black Ops II. However, most of you might be more keen on just jumping into the multiplayer. You can still expect plenty of game modes and round-based zombies. Sorry to those of you who might have hoped for the open-world zombies game mode to make a return this year.

So again, take this as nothing more than a rumor. We’ll hopefully know the official release date sooner rather than later. That said, we do know that when this game does drop, you’ll find it available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.