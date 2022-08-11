Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Devs Give a First Look at Map

Exclusive image of the Farm 18 map that will feature on the MW2 beta

It won’t be long until Call of Duty’s next game is released, and the highly anticipated Modern Warfare 2 has hopes of steering the series back in the right direction once again. Yes, the game is still about two and half months away, but that doesn’t mean we can’t offer you some tasty new details because the Modern Warfare 2 devs are already showing off the maps that will be included in the game.

A brand-new video on social media has popped up and it consists of Activision introducing a new map that will be appearing on Modern Warfare 2. The map is called Farm 18, and Geoffrey Smith, the director of multiplayer design at Infinity War, has said that the Modern Warfare 2 devs have taken elements from the Modern Warfare map Shoot House, and included them into this new map. You can watch the video of Smith talking about the new map below.

Welcome to Farm 18. Location: [classified]. Shoothouse optional.#ModernWarfare2 #IntelDrops pic.twitter.com/nINQrQOqg0 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 11, 2022 The tweet with the new map information and a video of Smith’s interview

As you can see from the video, Smith explains that the decision to create Farm 18 came from the idea that they “kind of liked the Shoot House facility map” so it made sense for them to implement some of these more favorable details into the map. Although, this isn’t just a lazy map creation, with the team using a mixture of older map details – absolutely not. Smith said that the map centers around an industrial cement factory, and the team thought “why don’t we put a Shoot House-type situation in the middle of it?” Sounds like a beautiful case of organized chaos.

The hopes are that this map – with the implementation of older ideas – will allow players to experience a bunch of different combat situations: they can either head straight into the center and let the action find them, which was the essence of Shoot House, or they can pull pack and play it a different way, from the outskirts because Farm 18 offers this opportunity perfectly.

Activision has also confirmed that Farm 18 will be part of the Modern Warfare beta that is set to arrive toward the end of September, and on top of that, Farm 18 looks to be the first of the “Intel Drop” videos that Activision will hope to release, which means that we could be looking at a fair few of these early map releases before the beta arrives.

Here’s some positive news for PlayStation users as well because you will be able to gain access to Modern Warfare 2 on September 16 and 17 before the open beta arrives on September 18 to 20. Whereas Xbox and PC, users will have to wait until September 22 and 23 to get early access (you may or may not hear some sarcastic laughs from PlayStation users right now). The full open beta will be available for all platforms at the same time from September 24 to 26 before the game’s full release on October 28.

