The Father Of Silent Hill Says Their Next Game Won’t Be A Slitterhead Sequel

Keiichiro Toyama, if the name doesn’t sound familiar, you’ve heard of his projects. The developer has a lengthy history, dating back to when he first started in 1994. Their latest release was Slitterhead, and if you were fond of the game, don’t hold your breath. A sequel is not happening, at least not at this time.

Slitterhead was the latest game from this developer, launching in 2024. Unfortunately, that game didn’t quite hit the strides that Keiichiro Toyama had hoped for. Instead, the project received a mixed reception. While we’re not ruling out a sequel in the future, that’s not what’s currently in the works at Bokeh Game Studio.

Bokeh Game Studio Has A New Ambitious Video Game Project

Wondering what the future holds for Bokeh Game Studio after Slitterhead? It turns out that they are focusing on one game project. Thanks to VGC, we’re learning that Keiichiro Toyama spoke with Famitsu. During their conversation, the developer revealed that the studio had decided to work on a single project that would require all hands on deck.

Don’t expect any hints just yet about what this game will be about. Whether it’s a return to Keiichiro’s horror roots or something a little more whimsical like Gravity Rush, it’s anyone’s guess.

If you’re unfamiliar with this developer, their past work includes the creation of the original Silent Hill game in 1999. They had since gone on from Konami to work directly under the Sony PlayStation. Sticking with the horror theme, Keiichiro delivered the Siren franchise before making a big pivot.

After Siren, their attention went towards Gravit Rush, and that’s where he remained until after Gravity Rush 2 launched in 2017. Leaving Sony, Keiichiro helped form Bokeh Game Studio, with the debut title being Slitterhead.

While we don’t know what the next game from this studio will be about, we know Silent Hill is getting a remake. It will be interesting to see what this developer thinks of the new game. After Bloober Team’s successful Silent Hill 2 remake, Konami handed the keys over to the original Silent Hill.

This team stuck closely to the source material of Silent Hill 2; however, there were a few expansions. We’re wondering what, if any, expansions might come up during Harry Mason’s quest to track down his daughter. Likewise, it will be interesting to see if they reach out to tap into Keiichiro’s mind about his time with the project.