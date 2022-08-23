Hogwarts Legacy Exclusive from Gamescom Looks Dark

Picture from Twitter

Last week, we were promised exclusive new footage of Hogwarts Legacy during Gamescom Opening Night Live, and that’s what we got! The trailer was brief in comparison to what we got to see with The Callisto Protocol for example, but it delivered on the hints that were dropped on Twitter in preparation for the event.

In the trailer, we got to see the Acromantulas in the Forbidden Forest as they chased off the students. We even saw someone completely webbed up! And we guessed correctly that the dungeon-looking video we saw on Hogwarts Legacy‘s Twitter page was in fact the key to the ancient evil you accidentally release on the school. In the trailer, two students debate on whether using the CRUCIO curse is inherently evil before finally deciding to practice using what could be used on them. As they dabble in dark magic, they unlock a door in what appears to be the Room of Requirement and unleash skeletal zombies on the school. We even see a giant troll come through swinging a club. This new look highlights the role dark magic can play in this open-world wizarding experience! Check out the trailer below.

Also, it looks like we will be getting a look at the Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition tomorrow! Chandler Woods, the community manager of Hogwarts Legacy, just announced it on his Twitter.

We'll be showing you the Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition tomorrow! — Chandler Wood (@FinchStrife) August 23, 2022

As the latest game set in the world created by author J. K. Rowling, Hogwarts Legacy takes place in the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry during in the 1800s, long before Harry Potter and his friends were even born. Hogwarts as well as the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village will all be yours to explore in this open-world adventure game. At the beginning of the game, you will get to choose your house and customize your character before setting off to take the classes you have always wanted to take! Mix potions, learn to fly on a broom, cast spells, and meet magical creatures all as a fifth-year student at Hogwarts. While exploring the castle, keep an eye out for the Room of Requirement to help sharpen your skills and be prepared to solve puzzles to navigate the tricky school. Danger will find you too. It will be up to you to choose what kind of wizard you want to be, and the fate of the wizarding world will be in your hands!

Hogwarts Legacy is set to be released on February 10, 2023. It will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders open on August 25, 2022, and come with an exclusive offer. If you pre-order the digital deluxe edition, you will receive the Dark Arts Pack, which includes a Thestral mount, dark arts cosmetic set, and dark arts battle arena. Despite the delay, Hogwarts Legacy sounds like a fun, immersive experience for any Harry Potter fan!

Source