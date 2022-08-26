Nintendo Treehouse Live Breaks Down Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 isn’t officially coming out until September 9 on the Nintendo Switch. However, for those who want an early run at the game, you’ll be able to take on the Splatfest World Premiere this Saturday for about twelve hours. It’ll feature many of the main features of the online mode, including the new triple threat battles. To help welcome players into the game, the Nintendo Treehouse live crew came together to talk about the title, highlight some of its key features and showcase some of the cool things you’ll be able to do in the Splatlands!

The presentation began with the single-player mode, which is where players can find the lore of the game. This could serve as a tutorial for those who haven’t played the game in a while, or haven’t played it at all, because the many levels of the campaign have players using different weapons than they might be used to. This will include the two new types of weapons that are making their debut in the game.

The team also showed off some tips and tricks on how to use the various weapons of Splatoon 3, as well as two of the stages that you’ll be able to play in during the Splatfest. Both of them embraced the chaos of the game, as well as highlighted the need to get key chokepoints in order to ensure that you have the advantage and the high ground.

They also showed off the lockers, which players will be able to customize and showcase online, as well as the Splash Tags where you can add even more flavor and show off your personality. Just as cool were the special Splatoon 3-style Nintendo Switch OLED and Elite Controller that you can purchase and pre-order now to further show your love for the franchise.

As noted, the Splatfest World Premiere is going to be active this Saturday, so be on the lookout for exact times in your region for when it starts so that you don’t miss out.

Source: YouTube