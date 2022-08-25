Voting & Team Selection For Splatoon 3’s First Splatfest is Underway

Splatoon 3 is about to have a very event-filled few days. The Nintendo Treehouse Live event is underway, and the World Premiere Splatfest is just around the corner. It begins on Saturday, and will hopefully finally settle the debate of “Rock vs Paper vs Scissors” once and for all.

The demo for the game is available to play right now–players can download it and explore the Splatlands ahead of the big competition. You can’t do any battling just yet, but you can get familiar and be ready for all that’s coming. To that end, an update has come out revealing that you can now pick your team for the Splatfest. Just look for the special booth/stand and then pick your side. Once you pick it, and there are no takebacks–you’ll get your Splatfest t-shirt to showcase your pride/loyalty to your group. That way, when the Splatfest begins on Saturday, you can go straight into playing!

Now, it should be noted that this World Premiere Splatfest is going to be a bit different than previous Splatfests. Mainly because this will be the first one to have triple threat rules. By that, the game isn’t just having three teams go at it, it’s going to have a special version of Turf Wars that’ll happen at a certain point in the festivities.

What’ll happen is that all three teams will be on the same map at once, something that’s never happened before. The team who is currently the highest in the rankings will be in the middle section of the map. Then the two other teams will be put on the edges of the map. The struggle will be to see who can come out on top. Will the top-ranked crew be able to hold off enemies on both sides? Or will one of the fringe teams be able to rally themselves in order to get to where they need to be on the charts?

It’ll be very fun and interesting to see how this plays in Splatoon 3. Of course, that is just one change that is happening within the game, and if you’re a fan of the franchise, you’ll be hanging around this third title for quite some time.

Source: Twitter