Splatoon 3 Releases Beginner’s Guide Video

Splatoon 3 is just days away from its pre-launch event in the Splatfest World Premiere. This will be the first chance for players to enjoy the new game and test out the new things that have been added to the title to make things more interesting, more unique, and more fun. For example, just with the Splatfest, there are going to be THREE options for you to choose from for the first time ever. However, Nintendo acknowledges that for some of you, this might be your first Splatoon game ever! If so, don’t panic if you need to learn the basics.

The game is honestly easy to pick up and learn, but to make sure everyone feels comfortable, a Beginner’s Guide for the game straight from Squid Research Laboratory has been released!

As you’ll see in the video below, they go over everything from what an Inkling/Octoling is, how to use the ink to move around and reload your weapons, the breakdown of the weapons, a look at Turf Wars, and more! Plus, they give a little more insight into the upcoming Splatefest. Check it out.

This is nice for Nintendo to do, not the least of which because it might help potentially bring more players into the fold to try out the free upcoming Splatfest. They also know that the last game sold well, and as such, they want to try to either match or surpass what Splatoon 2 was able to achieve.

For those of you who have been around a while on the splat block, you’re likely excited for Splatoon 3 for more advanced reasons. The game is going to have more main and special weapons that you can use, allowing you to refine your strategy and be even more effective on the battlefield. Or, you might be interested in the various new customization options for your Inkling/Octoling, including having your own locker to decorate your own way and then show off to other players.

Many of you are no doubt itching to try out some of the new battle maps as well. There’s a lot going on with this game, and we’ve got a lot to look forward to.

If nothing else, you can watch the upcoming Nintendo Treehouse Live to get ready for the game before the Splatfest this weekend, or before the game’s release on September 9th.

Source: YouTube