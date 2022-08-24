The Last Of Us Part 1 Launch Trailer Drops Ahead of Release

When The Last Of Us came out originally, it was a game that no one expected to be as grand as it was. The game came from the team at Naughty Dog, who had made their name at the time off of the Uncharted series. The series was great, but no one expected the story and focus on characters as this game did. As a result, it won basically every Game of the Year trophy possible and was hailed as one of the greatest titles ever made. Fast forward to now, and The Last Of Us Part 1 is putting a new coat of paint on that classic game.

The title has been rebuilt for PS5 in order to heighten the graphics to their absolute peak, which you can see in full via the launch trailer that has now been released for the game. In it, the trailer focuses on the relationship between Joel and Ellie, complicated by the world that they live in. Joel is trying to both keep Ellie safe while also teaching her to defend herself, while Ellie thinks she can handle it on her own.

Despite this being an older title, you can definitely feel the tension within the trailer, and that will no doubt be enough for many people to want to play it once again.

Does The Last Of Us Part 1 actually need to come out again? This is literally a remake of a game that came out 10 years ago, on the PS3 no less. Plus, if you recall, it got a remastered treatment on the PS4, so we’ve honestly seen it at three different stages of graphical ability. Sure, it’ll look better on PS5 than on the other consoles, but that wasn’t exactly something that people were asking for–especially after what happened with the sequel that was incredibly divisive.

The team behind the game heard that many fans were calling this a “cash grab” and were pretty adamant that it was no such thing, but such doubts and questions remain. True, one could view this as an opportunity for someone to play it on PS5 having never gotten to play it on PS3 and PS4, but they could’ve easily gotten the PS4 version and just played it on PS5.

We’re curious to see the sales figures for this one.

Source: YouTube