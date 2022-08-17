The Last Of Us Part 1 Will Have Embargo Drop At End Of Month

Usually, it wouldn’t be “big news” when the review embargo for certain games dropped. Mainly because video games have all kinds of reviews happen for them around a certain period of time before they release, and it won’t exactly be hard to miss. Especially when you’re a big AAA title. The catch here is that the review embargo we’re talking about is that of The Last Of Us Part 1. A game that many people are going to be curious about for reasons that are more monetary than it is about quality.

Confused? We’ll explain. You see, The Last Of Us Part 1 was announced a while back and it was kind of shocking due to the fact that we had already gotten a remastered version of the game back on the PS4, not to mention we already had a sequel that continued the story (and was infinitely controversial for reasons that will have to wait…). So going back to the original title felt odd to say the least.

Then it was revealed that the new Part 1 would be a total graphical remake of the game from the ground up. The VO and the story would be the same, as would the gameplay (outside of some quality of life updates no doubt), but the graphics would be completely overhauled. Side-by-side shots of this were shown and you can definitely see the improvement, and some characters look completely different compared to their PS3/PS4 counterparts. But if you’re sensing the “but…” element, it’s coming.

Because while this will be a feat of graphical power…many are wondering if it’ll be worth it, especially it’s going to drop at full price on the PS5 when it comes out. Players can already get the original title for the PS4/PS5 at a discount right now, if they don’t already own it, and the game was already considered a masterpiece when it came out, and then even moreso when it was remastered. So is there really room for this “upgrade” to exist? That is the question that many are asking, and that has caused a controversy of its own as many are thinking that this is nothing more than a “cash grab”, something the devs behind the remake vehemently deny.

We’ll find out what people think of the game when the review embargo lifts on August 31st. Though another way to look at this is that the upcoming HBO show based on the game is coming, and this could be a way to help elevate the hype for it even more.

In the end, the teams as Naughty Dog and Sony clearly thought that The Last Of Us Part 1 should exist, but whether it’s worth your time and money is very much up to you.

Source: Twitter