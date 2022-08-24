Forspoken Gets 10-Minute Deep Dive Gameplay Trailer

It’s been a little while since we had any kind of update as to what’s happening with Forspoken. The release of Square Enix’s exciting-looking open-world action RPG was recently pushed back until January. However, it’s all been a bit quiet on the Forspoken front since we learned of that in early July. Today, thankfully, those keen for more information on the magic-wielding game have been treated to an extended look at Forspoken.

Square Enix has released a brand new, 10-minute-long deep dive into the gameplay and central story of Forspoken. In the footage, we get to learn a bit more about the game’s protagonist Frey Holland. The trailer outlines how Frey ends up lost in the magical world known as Athia, as well as taking a look at her combat style and eventual magical abilities. The lands of Athia are also discussed in a bit more depth, with an additional look at some of the game’s colorful NPCs as well. Perhaps most importantly though, we learn that Frey loves cats, which means there’s potential for her to have a cat companion on her adventures. Check out the extended gameplay overview right here for the latest look at the world of Forspoken.

Armed with a mysterious bangle that seems to grant her new powers, Frey’s journey through the mysterious and dangerous lands of Athia takes her to three new locales in the footage. Described as Athia’s only safe haven, the first port of call on her journey is the refugee-laden land of Cipal, where it looks like Frey will initially find her feet after being teleported away from her home in New York. We also get to learn a bit about the importance of a special ore known as odvaha, which seems like it’ll be a key component for crafting specialized weapons and armor.

Also showcased in the footage are the far more precarious lands of Praenost and Avoalet, which are littered with corrupted enemies and creatures. Frey’s combat and parkour skills are also examined in a bit more depth, with her flighty movement mechanics looking to be a particular highlight when it comes to both battle prowess and world traversal. The action looks enjoyable and definitely satisfying to those who enjoy dealing damage with magical abilities.

In terms of storyline, we also get to learn more about the rulers of the world of Athia. Known as the Tantas, these once kindly mother figures have now succumbed to corruption and rule the game world as vile sorceresses. It looks as though Frey will need to avoid crossing paths with these evil matriarchs if she’s going to have a hope of finding her way home.

While the game’s launch on January 24 is still a while off yet, those eager to jump into the mystical world of Athia are sure to be more than satisfied with this new trailer. As the most extensive look at the compelling world of Forspoken and the character of Frey Holland so far, it’s sure to give potential players plenty to think about as the game gets ready for release.

Forspoken is set to launch on January 24. It’ll be available on PC via Steam the Epic Games Store and the Windows Store. The game will also be released on PlayStation 5.

