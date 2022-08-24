Dead Island 2 Will Let Players Talk to Zombies

There were a lot of interesting announcements and reveals at Gamescom 2022 yesterday, including a whole slew of trailers showcasing games coming on the horizon. One of the biggest surprises was the reveal that Dead Island 2 is still happening, and it’s going to be coming next year. This news dropped mere hours after people started seeing it advertised on the Xbox home page, and as such, people are wondering what is in store for them on this new zombie adventure.

Well, it’s apparently going to be a lot, but there’s one feature that has instantly grabbed the attention of many: you can talk to the zombies.

Instead of killing zombies, you can have meaningful conversations with them, ask them what it means to be the undead, and possibly work out your differences. Violence isn’t your only option.

Just kidding.

In truth, Dead Island 2 will indeed let you talk to zombies in order to “manipulate the horde” at times, such as distracting a zombie by saying, “Hey, zombie!” and things to that nature. While it’s hard to imagine at first how this could be useful, the game is about killing zombies, and sometimes that means you want to get zombies to walk into a trap or go a certain way in order to help you enact your strategy.

This is all going to be possible via the Alexa Game Control feature, which will allow you to speak voice commands and have them enacted in the game. This won’t just be used to talk to zombies–you’ll be able to tell Alexa to swap weapons for you or ask for directions.

If you don’t have an Alexa device, that doesn’t matter at all. In fact, as long as you use a headset for the game, you’ll be able to use this service. Steve Bernstein, director of Alexa Games, had high praise for the system and its use in Dead Island 2.

“Gamers will enjoy a more immersive gaming experience by using their voice to goad zombies, ask for help, activate special abilities during combat, and more, without having to say ‘Alexa,’ use an Echo device, or purchase any special hardware.”

The game will release on February 3, 2023.

Source: ComicBook.com