Midnight Fight Express: How to Throw Enemies Over a Railing

Completing challenges in Midnight Fight Express is completely optional if you’re simply trying to play through the entirety of the game’s campaign. That said, if you’re looking to unlock the plethora of outfits available to you in the “Appearance” tab, you’ll need to complete each one. While the challenges are mostly unique to each level, there are a handful that make multiple appearances across different levels.

There are two challenges that stay consistent throughout every level of Midnight Fight Express: get 10 gold teeth and get an S rank for the level, but the challenge that asks players to throw enemies over railings also pops up multiple times. It’s something that’s never explicitly explained how to do in the game’s tutorial, so many are left wondering how exactly to pull the move off.

How to Throw Enemies Over Railings in Midnight Fight Express

Chucking enemies over a ledge is a really efficient way to deal with threats in Midnight Fight Express. It’s a necessary skill to master if you’re looking to complete the game’s challenges as well. Luckily, it’s relatively easy to do, but can be frustratingly inconsistent at times.

To do it, you’ll first need to make sure that you’ve purchased the skill that allows you to perform environmental takedowns. This is the second skill in the “Finishers” section of the three which means you’ll need to spend two skill points to get it. It’s a skill that most people will unlock in the first hour or so of playtime, but if you somehow missed it, you can either keep playing through the campaign to unlock more points or simply reassign points that you’ve spent elsewhere.

Essentially, this skill allows you to perform finishers by simply using light attacks near environmental triggers that will instantly take down an enemy. Now all you’ll need to do is play a level with a railing and you can start hurling foes over the edge.

To set it up, bait an enemy into standing near a railing and start wailing away. In my experience, this seems to work best on smaller enemies as bigger ones tend to have their guard up and are resistant to light attacks. As soon as they’ve taken enough damage, the finsher will start and you’ll toss them over the edge.