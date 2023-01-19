12 BEST Beat ‘Em Up Games of 2022

Are you after a new beat ‘em up game? There are a ton of great-looking brawlers that are slated to launch this year. Of course, these games are not necessarily ranked in any particular way. We won’t know how these games will hold up against each other until they are released into the marketplace. So instead, these are just a collection of upcoming games that we think are worth checking out when it launches later on this year.

Disclaimer Update: Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, Clash: Artifacts of Chaos, River City Girls 2, Party Animals was removed due to a delay.

#12 Midnight Fight Express

Developer: Jakub Dzwinel

Publisher: Humble Games

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One August 23, 2022

Release Date: Switch September 20, 2022

Midnight Fight Express is an excellent action beat-em-up in its own right, but when you factor in as well the fact that it was developed by one guy on his own makes the effort even more extraordinary. The motion-captured animations make what would have been a stock-standard beat-em-up into something much more immersive than that, as you, a former member of the criminal underworld are lured back into “the life” by a mysterious drone claiming they have until sunrise to prevent a citywide criminal takeover together.

#11 Crabs: Chef’s Story

Developer: 3 Guns Ltd

Publisher: 3 Guns Ltd

Release date: December 20, 2022

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Have you ever wondered how the fish at restaurants get picked for the cooker? Well, in Crabs: Chef’s Story, you’re going to find out one way that it gets chosen…by having the crabs duke it out themselves! Yes, really, this is happening.

In the game, you’ll be put into a crab battle arena, where the winners get put back into the tank, and the others get cooked! You’ll need to use your “crab-fu” in order to take on the others and make sure you’re not the next one becoming a meal.

It’s as over the top as it sounds, but that’s why you might just have to go and give it a shot when it comes out later this year.

#10 DNF Duel

Release date: June 28, 2022

Publisher: Nexon

Developers: Arc System Works, Eighting, Neople

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

You might remember the Dungeon and Fighter RPG from way back, well now, the game and its characters have been reinterpreted into a 2.5D action game, and that means there’s a lot of fun to be had in DNF Duel.

In the game, you’ll get to play as one of 16 different characters, and have fun as you utilize their various skills and personalities in order to overcome the challenges of your enemies.

You can play the story mode to see and learn more about the characters, or go right online to challenge people from all over to see who’s the best! Either way, you’ll enjoy the unique combat system and characters you’ll get to play as.

#9 Final Vendetta

Release date: June 16, 2022

Developer: Bitmap Bureau

Publisher: Numskull Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch

At one point in time, the beat’em up brawler was thought to be dead as more “advanced” games had flooded the market. But there is still a love for these titles, and Final Vendetta is a great example of how they can still be fun.

In the game, you play as either Claire Sparks or her two housemates in order to go and rescue her sister from a group of criminals.

The action is as fast and intense as you would expect. Claire is a martial artist with her own unique moves, and her partners are either a wrestler or a bare-knuckle brawler.

So take to the streets, beat up anyone who gets in your way, and get Claire’s sister back.

#8 Warhammer 40,000: Shoots, Blood & Teef

Release date: October 20, 2022

Developer: Rogueside

Publisher: Rogueside

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch



The Warhammer 40K franchise is known for many things, and we do mean that in the good way. The variety of titles they make is easily one of their highlights. And we can say without batting an eye that Warhammer 40,000: Shoots, Blood & Teef is one of the most unique games ever made by the franchises’ developers.

In the game, you play as one of four different characters, and get to go ravaging through a dangerous world all so you can get revenge and reclaim your precious hair squig. Yes, really.

A handdrawn 2D side-scrolling adventure awaits you, so don’t miss out on this game when it comes out.

#7 Sifu

Developer: Sloclap

Publisher: Sloclap

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: February 8, 2022

Sifu is an upcoming martial artist game where you find five assassins killed your entire family. Seeking revenge, players will embark on a journey to hunt down these assassins. However, it’s not an easy feat, and it will require players to make use of a special medallion. With this medallion, players will find that they will be revived once the protagonist is killed. However, there is a catch in that our protagonist will age several years with each revival. Eventually, the medallion will break and leave the player with one final life before completely restarting.

#6 Steelrising

Developer: Spiders

Publisher: Nacon

Platform: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: June 2022

You might know developers Spiders from their past video game release, GreedFall. This year we’re getting their next action-packed game, Steelrising. You’ll find that this upcoming title will take place during the 1700s within the French revolution. Here King Louis XVI starts to terrorize the citizens, but within this timeline, an engineer manages to create a warrior dubbed Aegis. Players take the role of Aegis and must fight off the oppressive army along with stopping the King. Since you’re mechanical, players can make upgrades to Aegis, allowing a few buffs and bonuses for the onslaught of enemies to battle.

#5 Evil West

Developer: Flying Wild Hog

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

Evil West is a thrilling new game action-packed brawler with players tossed in an alternate wild west. In this game, players are taking the role of an agent in a secret vampire hunting institute. When the dark forces invaded the country, players were tasked with hunting these creatures down and eliminating them. Players will make use of different high-tech weapons to battle against this otherworldly plague. Meanwhile, players will be able to make a variety of upgrades to their weapons and perks. However, you don’t have to save America alone. This game will allow cooperative multiplayer support so you can have an additional agent battling against these monsters flooding into our realm.

#4 Soulstice

Developer: Forge Reply

Publisher: Modus Games

Platform: X/S, PC, PS5

Release: 2022

Soulstice is a fantasy game that puts players into a holy kingdom that’s plagued by evil creatures. Now the only thing to prevent the kingdom’s utter destruction is by unleashing their Chimeras. These are elite warriors that are only formed by combining two souls. Players are taking control of Briar and Lute, two sisters that have unified their souls to help fight off these beasts and save the kingdom. Players will be battling to fight off enemies with various weapons and making upgrades to further deliver devastating blows. However, as the sisters progress through their battles, they’ll uncover the secrets of the kingdom and Chimeras order.

#3 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Developer: Tribute Games

Publisher: DotEmu

Platforms: PS4, NS, PC, XBO

Release: 2022

There are a wide variety of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles video games available. However, some of the beat ‘em up classics that are held up fondly might soon see another title to add into the mix. We have been seeing some classic game IPs get a new installment that resembles the old-school retro game aesthetics. For instance, we recently received Streets of Rage 4 after not having a Streets of Rage title since the Sega Genesis. So now we have another classic-style beat ‘em up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game coming out. In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, players will be taking the role of their favorite turtle or even April O’neil as they fight off the nefarious Foot Clan. You’ll, of course, see other iconic characters show up during the game like Shredder, Bebop, and Rocksteady to deliver a beating to.

#2 Gotham Knights

Developer: WB Games Montreal

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

While Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is coming out this year from Rocksteady Studios, we also have Gotham Knights. This game focuses on another unique storyline set within Gotham City. The overall narrative is centered around Bruce Wayne meeting his demise. Now Gotham City has become a free for all. Criminals will begin to battle for territory, and it’s up to the Dark Knight’s allies to help keep the city clean. Players will be going through the battle as Bat Girl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood. Each will have their own unique attributes, but overall, this is a beat ‘em up gameplay experience. Players can even make use of the drop-in and out multiplayer gameplay.

#1 God of War Ragnarok

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release: 2022

God of war is an iconic franchise as it’s been around since the PlayStation 2. Within the game, players are taking the role of a god killing machine. Kratos is fueled with rage during the first collection of games. However, after the 2018 release of God of War, we see a slightly different take with Kratos. Now he’s raising a son, and our protagonist ends up being forced into battling a new set of mythological gods with Norse mythology. We’ll avoid saying too much here because God of War did just finally make its way out onto the PC platform this year.

As a result, if you didn’t get a chance to enjoy this game when it first launched, you can get it on PC as we wait for God of War: Ragnarok. With that said, in this upcoming installment, players will be embarking on a new epic journey fighting off gods and monstrous creatures as they prepare for Ragnarok to finally commence. Just like with past games, Kratos will have to fight off a wide variety of enemies, and massive boss fights to get through. You’ll even find that it doesn’t take very long before you can start pulling off some impressive combination moves as you smash your target in the air and continue delivering powerful blows before they land on the ground.