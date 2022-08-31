Hogwarts Legacy System Requirements Indicate SSD over Hard Drive

It used to be that when a game was released on PC, as long as you didn’t have too old of a model, you could easily play it. Video games on computers weren’t meant to be taxing outside of a select few, but now, with how advanced computers have gotten and how much it takes to run the best AAA titles, you need to be sure your computer can handle it before you even think of downloading a game or inserting a disc. Hogwarts Legacy doesn’t arrive until next year, but it’s probably best to prepare ahead of time in case you want to play.

The team at Avalanche Studios is saying that for the best performance, you’re going to want a Solid State Drive over a hard drive for the 85 GB of memory to download the title. That’s a lot of storage space, so definitely be prepared.

You’re definitely going to need a good spot of RAM if you want to play this massive title. You’ll need at least 8GB, and you might even need to upscale your graphics card a bit because of the frame rates that the game is going to want. If you don’t know if your computer is able to handle it, don’t worry–there are tests you can run to see if it will live up to the requirements, or if you need to do some light (or not so light) upgrades by the time it arrives next year. If nothing else, you have time to get ready for your arrival at Hogwarts.

This title is something that many people are looking forward to. The game is daring you to “live the unwritten” and forge your own path in the wizarding world. Hogwarts Legacy is only very loosely bound to the Harry Potter universe, and that’s due to the setting, the class houses, the magic you’ll learn, and so on. You’ll be telling your own story, and that includes figuring out whether you’re going to be a wizard that follows the rules and learns the proper spells or whether you’re going to become one who only learns the Dark Arts.

While the PC requirements may be a lot for some to handle, it should be noted that the game does look beautiful based on all the trailers that we’ve seen. Plus, if the game wants to run as smoothly as it looks, it makes sense that your PC will need to bear some of the burden.

Overall, the game is going to be something worth playing, and if that means you playing it on PC, you have until next February to figure out how to make it work.

Source: PCGamesN