Hogwarts Legacy Has A Large Focus On Choices

While it’s true that Hogwarts Legacy is delayed until next year, the team behind the game has still been promoting the title rather well. Not the least of which is showing the flexibility and many paths the game will allow you to take. While that may not sound that original, it needs to be noted that this is the first true game that allows you to go to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry without being tied to the Harry Potter legend. The catchphrase of the game is to “live the unwritten,” meaning to forge your own path no matter where it may go. Even if that means going into darkness.

Because as you might recall, a trailer for the game not too long ago emphasized how if you were to take a certain path in the game, you’d go to a secret chamber imbued with the Dark Arts. You and a fellow student have the opportunity to learn the Cruciatus Curse here. One of the three “Unforgivable Curses” is due to how they affect people and wizards and how dangerous they are.

Fans of the Harry Potter books know that the Cruciatus Curse causes an immeasurable amount of pain to the target. So much so that it can break the mind, which is what happened to Neville Longbottom’s parents, essentially making him an orphan due to how his parents had to be in a medical ward for the rest of their lives.

So a couple of young students learning this curse at school is very much a dark path. But, Hogwarts Legacy will allow you to take it if you want to, even giving you options on how to either undergo the learning process or giving you one last chance to back out:

In a forgotten passage below Hogwarts, a choice must be made. #HogwartsLegacy pic.twitter.com/GY8wh7XQc5 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) August 30, 2022

Your choices will clearly affect the game, and as the trailer shows before, one of the teachers will learn about your activities, and what happens next might literally be up to you.

Having this kind of freedom is very much something that will entice and intrigue many who have been curious about the game. Because if there are many ways that you can grow and learn in the title, that gives you replayability and many chances to try out a bunch of things within this version of Hogwarts.

We know there will be exclusive items and quests that you can get via pre-orders, so make sure you know what version you really want to get the most out of it.

As for the rest of you, you’ll have to wait until February for the title to arrive.

Source: Twitter