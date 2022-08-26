Hogwarts Legacy Team Addresses Confusion about Exclusive Content

If you’ve been noticing that there’s been a lot of talk about Hogwarts Legacy as of late, there’s a good reason for it. The game is not just going to be multi-platform in nature, but it’s also one where there will be a ton of exclusive content, pre-order bonuses, and early access depending on which volume you get. There are a lot of people trying to figure out which is which, and it’s getting a bit messy–so much so that the team behind the game went to the official Twitter handle for the title and cleared things up as best as they could.

First up, in regards to the Collector’s Edition of the game, if you want to get it, the retailers that will have it available will be on a rolling basis. They have a link on the Hogwarts Legacy website to help you find where you can preorder now.

Second, there was a lot of confusion over a certain potion pre-order and where you can get it. If you get a PS4 or PS5 version of the game, regardless of whether it’s a physical, digital, or deluxe/collector’s edition, you’ll get the recipe for Felix Felicis. Adding to that, if you get the PS4/PS5 version of the game, you’ll get an exclusive quest–you won’t need to pre-order the game to get that quest.

The team also highlighted that there will be no microtransactions in the title. None at all. This was brought up due to confusion with the Dark Arts pack that some versions will have. If you want the pack, but only get the standard version, you can pay to get it, but that’s it. There are no other in-game purchases other than that.

Finally, you won’t need a Wizarding World account or a WB games account to play Hogwarts Legacy.

This kind of transparency is refreshing because it helps clear the air while also ensuring that all major questions are spelled out. Plus, it might give the team a little bit of a nudge to be a bit clearer in terms of what they explain or detail next in case some of the other versions have special items or quests.

Either way, the game is slowly on its way to its February release date for most platforms. If you do still have questions, reach out to the team and more than likely they’ll see it and reply.

Source: Twitter