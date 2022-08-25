Hogwarts Legacy Gets Possible Nintendo Switch Release Date

If you’re an owner of a Nintendo Switch, you’re likely a very happy camper. The system is known for having a massive lineup of titles that are both beautiful and deep in both the 1st and 3rd party sense. Plus, 2022 has been a great year for gaming, and that won’t stop given the stacked October and November that the system will have. However, a downside is that when it comes to certain multiplatform releases, the system sometimes gets delayed releases, which looks to be the case once again with Hogwarts Legacy.

The magical game from the world of Harry Potter has been on people’s radars for some time now, but for a variety of reasons that aren’t exactly the best. However, just when it seemed that the game would release this year, it was delayed to February 2023–not too bad a delay, but a delay nonetheless. The Switch version of the title didn’t seem to get confirmation of its release date, but, if you go to the Amazon page for Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll see that it says it’ll release on March 10th. Yes, just one month later according to Amazon.

Now, it should be noted that while this does seem definitive because of Amazon’s stature in the world, it should be noted that this date could very easily be changed and that the team behind it wasn’t the ones confirming it. As such, you should take this with a grain of salt.

Now, if it is true, and it’ll only be out a month later for Switch users, that won’t be too hard of a wait at all. What’s more, it would be much better than other delays that Switch versions of titles have gotten in the past. We’ll just have to wait and see about all that happens next.

Focusing now solely on Hogwarts Legacy as a game, the reason that so many are interested in it is due to the simple fact that the title is meant to be an original adventure in the wizarding world, meaning that you will get to be your own student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

This was personified in a recent trailer where a couple of students were learning and practicing the Unforgiveable Curses despite being warned against it. That’s something that is indeed very dark and shows you a grim path you can take.

Source: Amazon