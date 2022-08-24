Hogwarts Legacy Collectors Edition Revealed

Exciting news for fans of the upcoming ARPG Hogwarts Legacy today. Those eager to get their hands on the Hogwarts Legacy Collectors Edition have just been treated to a look inside the magical bundle. Alongside a brand new unboxing video for the special edition of the game comes the reveal of the price of the package and its launch date. The big unveiling took place earlier on the Hogwarts Legacy YouTube channel.

Perhaps most notable was the reveal of the bundle’s price point. The Hogwarts Legacy Collectors Edition will set gamers back an eye-watering $300. However, it does have a floating wand, so there’s a bit of a silver lining. Those wishing to get their hands on the Collectors Edition will be able to when it’s released on February 7. This means that those opting to purchase the Collectors Edition will have access to the game three days ahead of everyone else.

Check out the unboxing trailer for the Hogwarts Legacy Collectors Edition right here to get an in-depth look at some of the items available in the bundle.

Pricing aside, the Hogwarts Legacy Collectors Edition will contain some pretty unique items. It comes with the Deluxe Edition of Hogwarts Legacy, plus 72 hours of Early Access to the game, which is set to launch on February 10. Also included in the special Collectors Edition will be a Steel case for the physical copy of the game. On top of this, collectors will bag themselves the Dark Arts Pack, which includes the Dark Arts cosmetic set, a Dark Arts Garrison Hat and a Kelpie Robe, the Dark Arts Battle Arena, and a Thestral Mount.

For those wishing to indulge in the full mystical experience, there’s also a full-sized floating wand for real wizard lovers to enjoy. Of course, no real wizard is worth their salt without their spellbook. Luckily, the Collectors Edition includes a special ‘magical book stand’ for the wand to sit on top of. Of course, the book needs to be plugged in to make this work, but it’s still a nice touch.

As far as physical merchandise bundles go, fans of the whole Hogwarts and Wizarding World should be pretty pleased with what’s on offer in the Hogwarts Legacy Collectors Edition. However, the bundle’s substantial price point is sure to get some gamers talking. Much of the reaction on social media to the release of what’s included in the Hogwarts Legacy Collectors Edition has been muted, to say the least. Either way, those interested in picking up the Collectors Edition can pre-order theirs from tomorrow, August 25 at 8 AM PT/ 11 AM ET/ 4 PM BST/5 PM CEST.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release on February 10. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Source