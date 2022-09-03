Monster Hunter Rise Director Talks Sonic Collaboration

If you’ve played the Monster Hunter franchise for long, you’ll know that in recent games especially, there were a lot of collaborations and crossovers that you could have fun with, including a large Capcom pack where you could basically wear the classic outfits of various Capcom characters. However, one collaboration that many people didn’t expect was that of one from SEGA, because to celebrate the anniversary of Sonic The Hedgehog, Capcom made a pitch to SEGA to get him in Monster Hunter Rise via gear and a quest, and they happily accepted it. This obviously made fans of the blue blur really happy.

In a special interview about the collaboration, director Yasunori Ichinose revealed how the team was able to get the collaboration in the first place. Apparently, this was fueled by the fact that the Monster Hunter Rise team had a bunch of Sonic fans on the squad. Who knew?

“The design was done by Sonic fans on our team, and I think they did a great job with a lot of smaller details. We submitted a number of ideas to SEGA, they approved a lot of them and we made them a reality.”

That right there shows a lot believe it or not. Not only that the Capcom team was able to create a lot of good things that embodied the blue blur, but that SEGA was willing to approve “a lot of them.” We often hear stories about how various brands are very protective of their properties and they don’t want collaborations and such with other brands for “certain reasons,” but video games seem to be one of the things that break down those barriers, and gamers are grateful.

That goes double for the musical side of gaming, you’d be surprised how many developers don’t want their music in other games. But SEGA was fine with giving certain Sonic tracks to the Monster Hunter Rise team in order to make the feel of the game even more like Sonic.

A fun side-story that came during the interview was the origins of the rings in the game. Sonic always goes after the gold rings, so the team decided to alter the in-game assets to mimic that. But when they were doing the playtests for the content, they found that the testers were actually trying to figure out how quickly they could get all the rings, even though that wasn’t a requirement of the quest. That’s fan fun right there.

So as you can see, there was a lot of time and effort put into the title and all its contents. If you haven’t tried out this collaboration yet, you really should, it’s going to be worth your time.

Source: Nintendo Dream