Disney Dreamlight Valley Smashes Steam Charts After One Day

Disney Dreamlight Valley only came out yesterday and already the magical life-sim adventure game is making a big impression. It’s clear that the anticipation for the title has been intense. It’s already soared to the top of the Steam charts after just one day. Clearly, we all just crave a bit of magical escapism these days.

The game, which is currently out in Early Access until its planned release in full next year, looks set to provide players with the full Disney experience. Vibe-wise, it leans heavily into the likes of Animal Crossing, Stardew Valley, and The Sims as a crafting-adventure-life-sim hybrid kind of game. Disney Dreamlight Valley sees players in the midst of a magical adventure packed with iconic and beloved characters from the Disney and Pixar universes. Given the job of restoring the once-great Dreamlight Valley to its former glory, players will be able to take their time rebuilding and regenerating the Valley. As they do, there’ll be a number of different magical biomes to discover, each with unique Disney characters to befriend and stories to uncover. Basically, it seems like every Disney lover’s dream come true, which is probably one of the reasons it’s smashing the download charts already.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is also out on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch consoles, which means that the game will certainly have an additional large audience outside of Steam. So far, the cute and colorful title is being met with lots of positive praise, with many users enjoying the quirks of the game’s comprehensive avatar editor in particular. For those with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, Disney Dreamlight Valley is also available to play on their Xbox console and on PC, with a number of free in-game rewards being included for those playing the game in its Early Access period. Players will also be able to keep these rewards when the game officially launches in full next year.

The popular game will be in Early Access for at least the rest of this year. It has a full release window of 2023 but there’s no specific date as to when this will be just yet. However, when the game does officially land it will be as a free-to-play experience, meaning that the numbers of players jumping in on the Disney magic should shoot up even higher. Disney Dreamlight Valley will also be getting showcased during the upcoming D23 Expo, which gets underway on September 9. The showcase promises to lift the lid on a number of upcoming Marvel games as well as additional Disney content, so it’ll definitely be worth tuning in for.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is out now in Early Access. It’s available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

