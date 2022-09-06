Several Assassin’s Creed Titles To Be Revealed At Ubisoft Forward – Rumour

It has been an incredibly long time since we last had a Ubisoft Forward. The last time we saw Ubisoft take the stage in a dedicated fashion was at E3 2021 where they held a Ubisoft Forward and showed off titles such as Rainbow 6: Extraction, Riders Republic, the Year two DLC plan for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora and more, but since then, a comprehensive blowout of what the publisher is up to has been absent, letting rumourmongering fester. Already we’ve had a large number of leaks, accidental store listing, and rumours swirl about a host of Ubisoft franchises, including Tom Clancy’s: The Division, Mario + Rabbids, and Assassin’s Creed, the latter, largely due to industry insider Tom Henderson, and he’s numerous leaks. Today, Henderson has more, outlining what Ubisoft Forward will have in store for us regarding their flagship Assassin’s Creed franchise.

Already we’ve seen rumours become reality when it comes to Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the Baghdad set title featuring Assassin’s Creed Valhalla character Basim. Henderson discusses the full gambit of Assassin’s Creed titles that we should expect to learn more about at the Forward this Saturday, stating,

The first game is an extensive “deep dive” into Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which was leaked late last week on social media. Assassin’s Creed Mirage will take players to Baghdad to play as a young Basim. Two other games, which will be a part of Assassin’s Creed Infinity are also set to be revealed. Assassin’s Creed Project Red and Assassin’s Creed Project Hexe. Project Red will take players to Japan. Early concept arts depict a female samurai-like assassin, but players are likely to be able to play as both male and female. Project Hexe (recently changed from Project Neo), understood to be in development at Ubisoft Montreal will take players in the darkest Assassin’s Creed game ever. It’s understood that Project Hexe is set during the witch hunt era in 16th century Europe. Project Hexe is understandably one of the more interesting projects and although I wasn’t able to report on the title until now, I did throw a slight hint on Twitter (sorry). Another game, Project Jade will also be announced which is an Assassin’s Creed mobile title set in China in addition to the final DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. In addition, it’s also known that Ubisoft is developing a VR Assassin’s Creed title named Project Nexus, but it’s unclear whether or not the game will be revealed this weekend.

Let me clear the air on this; I need to corroborate more.



I've seen some stuff, but I'm not 100% confident on reporting on it yet.



People do a lot of witchcraft sometimes (photoshop etc.)



This week has publically shown how crucially important corroboration is. https://t.co/ftOqytacAD — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 28, 2022

To summarise, there are up to six Assassin’s Creed titles that could be shared with fans this weekend, several being a part of the rumoured Assassin’s Creed Infinite, live-service title. Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Baghdad setting), Assassin’s Creed Project Red (Japan setting), Assassin’s Creed Project Hexe (Central Europe setting), Assassin’s Creed Project Jade (Mobile/China setting), Assassin’s Creed Project Nexus (VR), and further Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC, possibly content that bridges Valhalla and Mirage.

