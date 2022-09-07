Firewall Ultra For PS VR2

Firewall Zero Hour was one of the original PS VR platform’s hit titles, and developer First Contact Entertainment has basked in the success of the game for several years. Launched in August of 2018 on the PS4, via the original PlayStation VR, Firewall Zero Hour has gone on to launch ten different seasons, the final of which began in May of 2022. Now, with the final season underway, developer First Contact Entertainment has announced via the PlayStation Blog that a brand new version of Firewall Zero Hour, now titled Firewall Ultra is coming to the upcoming PS VR2 platform, a platform that was recently announced to launch in early 2023.

The blog post, First Contact Entertainment emphasizes the importance of “bringing quality experiences to virtual reality” with the team desperate to push the boundaries of what is possible within the space. The blog post reads,

After four years of support for Firewall Zero Hour, we are proud to announce that we’ll be pushing those boundaries once again with our next live-operated first-person multiplayer shooter for PlayStation VR2, Firewall Ultra. Firewall Ultra is the next evolution in the Firewall franchise. We’re taking advantage of the new features that the PS VR2 has to offer, and we’re excited to give you a sneak peek into how we’ve used some of those features for Firewall Ultra.

The post continues by talking about the broader changes and additions coming to this new entry in the franchise,

Set 5 years after the original game, the contractors and locations you’ve grown to love have evolved and moved into the next generation. Since PS VR2 offers a much higher level of visual fidelity with 4K HDR, we’ve completely remade all character models. The maps have also seen a complete overhaul, with new areas and new textures. There will also be new locations and contractors, but it wouldn’t be a Firewall game without the weaponry and equipment, which also feature a much deeper level of customization. We’ve been listening to our community over the past four years, and we’re proud to announce that you’ll be playing Firewall Ultra on dedicated servers. We’re also adding rounds to the game, so each match will now be the best of three, and we’re adding an entirely new PvE experience. Plus, we have future content planned post-launch such as new contractors, maps, and weapons. On top of all that, Firewall Ultra utilizes new PlayStation VR2 Sense Technology features like eye tracking, which enables you to intuitively swap weapons and bring up HUD indicators through cameras built into the PS VR2 headset. If you haven’t already, make sure you check out our announcement trailer for a first look of what’s on the horizon for Firewall Ultra.

The blog post ends by talking about the studio’s intent to show gameplay to the world soon. With rumblings of a PlayStation Showcase rife, perhaps we’ll be seeing more of the game soon.