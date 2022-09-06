Breath of the Wild 2 Details Revealed by Insider

Breath of the Wild 2 is one of the games that fans are hoping will well and truly arrive soon after 2023 begins. The game has been delayed multiple times, and while fans do understand that a game like this takes time, they don’t want it to take too much time–it’s already been over five years since the first game dropped, though it feels like much longer. It hasn’t helped that Nintendo has been very light in giving details about the game. So far we’ve only had two real showings of the upcoming title, and it came without a lot of context as to what was going on.

Enter the rumor mill, because various insiders have been weighing in on the possibilities of what is coming up next for Nintendo. One of the things they’ve noted is that a “Zelda-Focused Direct” was in the works, and that Breath of the Wild 2 could be a part of that. Specifically, journalist Mike Grubb had some key insights into the upcoming sequel, including the name.

The name detail has been one that many have been curious about because Nintendo has been very coy about the title since the first teaser unveiled the sequel and its connections to the first one. Make no mistake, it does have a name, but according to Nintendo, it has a spoiler within it that they clearly don’t want to be revealed just yet.

Grubbs states that if the Direct should happen and the game is there, the name might just get dropped at last. Hopefully–and this is only a glimmer of hope–that name drop will come with a release date as well, so that fans can finally have a sign of relief in that they know when it’s coming out.

The few things we do know about the game are about the world and how things are changing. It will be set in the previous game’s world, as proven by how Zelda looks outside her new haircut. We also know that in the original teaser for the game, they were exploring an underground area where things went terribly wrong.

A future teaser would show Link being on floating islands above Hyrule and using special methods to get to them and beyond them.

Many fans are curious about how different Hyrule will be as a whole in the game because the original title did a wonderful job of making Hyrule feel expansive and vibrant. It was a little empty at times, but this was a first for the franchise and so that is an element that could be fixed very easily in the sequel.

Obviously, this is all rumor and speculation, and as such, until Nintendo gives us the details themselves. You shouldn’t trust everything you read or hear.

Source: Nintendo Shack Podcast