The Legend Of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Twilight Princess To Appear At Coming Nintendo Direct – Rumor

Since the launch of the Nintendo Switch, the intention of Nintendo to re-release many (and potentially one day even all) of the Wii U’s biggest and best titles, seemed to be apparent to all. As classics like Pikmin 3, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, and Super Mario 3D World all returned for another moment in the spotlight, fans became increasingly agitated because their beloved Wii U ports of Gamecube/Wii classics, The Legend Of Zelda: The Wind Waker, and The Legend Of Zelda: Twilight Princess, had been no-shows. More than five and a half years have passed since the launch of the Nintendo Switch, and the list of notable, and exclusive Wii U titles to migrate to the platform has begun to dwindle, so when is it happening? Will Nintendo ever re-re-release them? Well, thanks to Giantbomb’s Jeff Grubb, and GamesBeat’s Mike Minotti, it seems like the rumoured September Nintendo Direct might finally give us what we’re all looking for.

Speaking on Episode 60 of Grubb’s “Last of the Nintendogs” podcast, the pair discussed several pieces of information pertaining to the beloved duo, and their supposed presence at the coming (but still rumoured) Nintendo Direct. “To be clear guys, the one thing we are very, very sure is being announced at this Direct are the Wind Waker and Twilight Princess ports for Switch,” Minotti stated, to which Grubb followed up with “Yeah, I think there’s going to be a lot of Zelda stuff at this thing… I think this is like a Zelda blowout for Nintendo… 100% there’s a Nintendo Direct in September, it’s that simple. There is still some uncertainty about whether this will be a general [Direct], maybe a Mini, there was some talk of it being a Partner Direct”

Due to the presence of the Zelda duo, this led Grubb to make some conclusions about the nature of the Direct itself, “If they’re going to have Zelda stuff there, this is not a Partner Direct, and those are the things that we’ve been hearing. The specifics that were name-dropped were Twilight Princess and Wind Waker HD ports to the Switch. Which, again, even had we not heard that I would be speculating that that would be happening right now while we wait for the run-up to Breath Of The Wild 2. And yet we have heard that, and we’ve heard other things, again Metroid Prime remaster, that sounds like it’s got to be announced at something like this. And then third parties will be showing up, I’ve heard some of that as well, it’s not super exciting the things I’ve heard. To me, it sounds like at least a Mini Direct, but if it’s going to have the name of the next Zelda, which seems like a distinct possibility, that sounds like a big general Direct.”

Grubb also is of the belief that the Direct, regardless of the form it takes, to be held on September 12, 2022, days after the launch of one of Nintendo’s biggest exclusives of the year, Splatoon 3 for the Nintendo Switch.

