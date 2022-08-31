Industry Insider Weighs in on New Nintendo Direct Possibility

In terms of a true Nintendo Direct, fans have not gotten one since February. It was there that a great many incredible title were revealed, not the least of which were games like Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Mario Strikers Battle League, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. All titles that have already come out have seen great reviews and sales overall. We have had game-focused Directs, as well as a Partner’s Showcase which set up a lot of things for the Nintendo Switch in October. But, the fact remains that a pure Direct has not happened in 6 months now.

That’s why fans are basically trying to will a Nintendo Direct into existence online, even getting it trending on Twitter. Sadly, no one “from the inside” has been hinting at this happening. Now though, there is some hope. According to Jeff Grubb, who hosts the Last of the Nintendogs podcast, Nintendo is likely going to drop a Direct during the week of September 12–although, he also said that it could happen sooner. As for his source, he doesn’t name it, but apparently, it’s “a pretty good source.” That’s definitely one that you’ll need to take with a bit of salt until the Direct is announced.

One of the ironies here is that it’s almost impossible to tell when a Direct will drop because they can happen on almost any day. They usually happen on or before a Thursday, but that’s not always a guarantee. Nintendo has been more than happy to drop them really early-or really late–in the week. It just depends on the situation and what they’re going to show.

If we do get a Direct in the next few weeks, what are they going to show? That is the biggest mystery of all right now. If they do it on or after September 12, then Splatoon 3 will already be out and thus they’ll have no real need to talk about it. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is an obvious choice to talk about as that comes out in November, but that wouldn’t take up the whole presentation.

There are a plethora of 3rd party games coming to the Switch in October, including Persona 5 Royal, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Bayonetta 3, and more. So some time being spent on them is very likely.

But the real thing that many fans are hoping for are indications of what we can expect for 2023, as we have no real grasp of what might be coming next year.

Until a Nintendo Direct arrives though, we’ll just have to hold out hope.

