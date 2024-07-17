XDefiant’s Latest Patch Will Improve Matchmaking To Stay In Your Region

XDefiant was clearly launched to be a work in progress.

XDefiant director Mark Rubin has shared some interesting information about the game’s latest patch.

On Twitter, he shared this information:

“Hey all! We made a server change last night that may reduce the number of times you matchmake with a region that is not the one you are in.

Let me know if you are still getting in games that are in a different region than your own. And if you do get a region that is not yours let me know how long the matchmaking took.”

Rubin also replied to a concern a fan addressed on Twitter, but we should get to what that person said first. Twitter user@Kururu2_FPS made this comment quoting Rubin:

“Yes, it is very important to be matched in your area, but in Japan, especially outside of the evening hours, the overall number of players is too small to begin with, causing a slow matching problem.

Because of this problem, some people would rather play on a foreign server (with faster matching) This is not an immediate need, but I would like to see the ability to select servers similar to R6S!”

And this was Rubin’s response:

“Your message was very clear! Yes, in some regions matchmaking will be longer. We have a lot of Matchmaking options that players can use (like input based matchmaking or Crossplay) and that means the matchmaking pool becomes broken up into many smaller pools which slows down matchmaking times. But choosing your server region is something we are looking at.”

The official patch notes did not mention regional matchmaking. But here’s what it does say when it comes to matchmaking wait times:

“Previously, players with pings greater than 150ms were kept waiting an un-fun amount of time in matchmaking. We’ve improved the matchmaking parameters so their ping is assessed more frequently, which should greatly reduce matchmaking wait times.

Also, players of any ping quality can now instantly jump into the Practice Zone, where they can take out their ping frustrations in a healthy and constructive way.”

As Rubin has explained, Ubisoft has published XDefiant in such a way that it is still very much a work in progress, and in a way, it was published early precisely so that player feedback would help shape the design.

Now, we know some players will then complain that they don’t want to be the proverbial beta testers for XDefiant. As Rubin said at the start of the month, if the game is not for you, you can just move on.