Assassin’s Creed Shadows Getting Art Book

Ubisoft is trying to go all out with the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Shadows. One of the reasons for this is fairly obvious. First off, this is one of their two biggest heavy hitters of 2024, and the other one, featuring a certain outlaw in a familiar galaxy, is a bit up in the air in terms of quality. The second reason is that this incarnation of their beloved franchise is finally going to Japan in a mainline title. By all indications, the game will look and run well, and that has people excited. Plus, it offers variety, which players are craving in a meaningful way.

To that end, it’s not surprising that Ubisoft isn’t just releasing the main game, but they’re prepping for those who want “expanded content” by embracing an art book. Oh, but not just one art book, but two, depending on the version you get. According to Game Rant, the Assassin’s Creed Shadows art book will feature 256 pages of art and insights from the team into what it took to make this version of Japan.

If you get the standard version of the art book, it’ll cost $49, and you’ll get just the book itself. If you get the Deluxe Edition version, that’s $100, and you’ll get the book, a special case, and an equally special print to go alongside it. It’s true that this art book might just be for those who want a “little something extra,” but you don’t have to get it if you don’t want it! Instead, you can just focus on getting ready for the next adventure with the assassins.

In this particular title, you’ll play as two characters, Yasuke and Naoe. The former is the legendary “Black Samurai” of legends past, who is determined to bring back honor to the Samurai name by taking out those who would disgrace the title. Then there’s Naoe, a ninja seeking vengeance on those who took her village and family from her.

The true joy of this title is that Yasuke and Naoe have different methods of taking down challenges and threats because of their different classes as Samurai and Ninja. That means you can do a level one way, then replay the level and try it from the other perspective to see which feels the best.

The game promises to be expansive and show off Japan like never before! You’ll find out soon enough if Ubisoft’s game lives up to the hype.