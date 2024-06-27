Ubisoft Is Apparently Remaking Several Assassin’s Creed Title

It’s fair to say that Ubisoft is in a weird position right now. On the one hand, over the last few years, including with some games that’ll arrive in the next few months, they have worked with some big-name IPs and have been able to create games within those universes. However, the quality of many of its titles has been called into question, including with some of those big IPs. On the other hand, the Assassin’s Creed franchise continues to grow, and they’ve made it clear they won’t let that franchise lie anytime soon. Fast forward to now, and we know how far they will take it.

On the official Ubisoft website, CEO Yves Guillemot had some interesting things to say about the series. At one point, he was specifically asked what fans could expect from the saga going forward, and the CEO’s answer was pretty much remakes:

“Firstly, players can be excited about some remakes, which will allow us to revisit some of the games we’ve created in the past and modernize them. There are worlds in some of our older Assassin’s Creed games that are still extremely rich.”

He also went on to note that Ubisoft aims to release games within the series “more regularly,” while also attempting to ensure that it’s all not the same in terms of gameplay and experience.

While this may be a surprise to some, it does feel like it fits with what Ubisoft is currently focused on, mainly getting titles out that people honestly want and will be good quality. That might sound mean, but quality is an issue with the company right now, and their assassins franchise seems to be the only thing immune to that. However, as fans know, that wasn’t always the case. They had to do a mini-reboot at one point to stem the tide of mediocre games they were once making within it.

A previous report implied that Black Flag could be one of those remakes, which would be an ironic choice for multiple reasons. The biggest one is that while the game was incredible, and many point to it as one of the best in the series, it was the title that influenced the creation of the infamous Skull & Bones title. That game took numerous years to release; Yves himself said it was a “AAAA title,” and yet, upon release, it wasn’t even close to the level of their previous pirate-themed title.

Hopefully, these remakes will be worth players’ time and not seen as a simple cash grab.