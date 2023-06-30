Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Is Reportedly Being Remade

Get ready for another swashbuckler adventure. Or, at the very least, get ready to replay one of the more iconic pirate-themed games of recent years. The Assassin’s Creed franchise has spanned countless games and featured various historical moments. One of the more iconic installments fans might point towards is Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. It was a title all about high-seas adventures as you stepped into the role of a pirate with plenty of naval combat and sword fighting melee combat. Now a new report has just surfaced online that suggests we might be getting a remake here soon.

A remake for Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag has yet to be officially confirmed. This is only coming from a report from Kotaku, which claims sources familiar with the project revealed to them the game is being remade. With the sources not identified and no comment from Ubisoft, we have to label this as a rumor. However, it’s a rumor that we could believe as the fan base well beloved this installment, and we’re sure that the team could view this remake as being a safe bet.

After all, their other pirate-themed game is stuck in development hell. Skull and Bones has not made it out into the marketplace. Instead, Ubisoft has missed quite a few dates they placed on the project, with the studio further delaying the title. Likewise, it’s a game that is likely already taking plenty of cues from the work put into Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. This was a game that had quite a bit of action-packed naval combat. Unfortunately, there wasn’t more unveiled regarding the remake.

Instead, all that was known right from Kotaku’s sources is that this is a game project early in development still. So we imagine it would be a few years before we see this game make any kind of an appearance for the masses. Meanwhile, we are interested to see how much of the remake might be expanded. Assassin’s Creed has offered some big open-world experiences since that installment was released, so we might see some areas tweaked or further fleshed out. But then again, it looks like Ubisoft is dialing it back with the upcoming launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see if Ubisoft does end up confirming that this remake is on the table. Otherwise, if you haven’t already played the game, it was first released back in 2013. Unfortunately, we don’t have a Before You Buy video coverage from the game, but you can check out a game trailer for the title in the video we have embedded below.