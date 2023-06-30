PlayStation Store Just Discounted Over 90 Items For This Weekend Only

Look, we know video games are expensive. They are not getting any cheaper with this generation of console platforms, either. With the latest generation of console platforms, we saw the rise of new AAA games run up to $69.99. So unless you’re packed with money, finding what titles to pass up and which to grab at launch is pretty crucial for budgeting. Fortunately, if you practice patience, you can find great deals to participate in. For instance, Sony typically holds sales on their official PlayStation Store for both the PS4 and PS5.

If you’re after some game deals, then good news! It looks like Sony has uploaded a new PlayStation Store sale promo that you can take part in today. This sale is incredibly brief, as it’s only a weekend offer. So you just have this weekend to grab up any of these games. It works out as if you were looking to get something new to play this weekend or throughout the week, then you might find something of interest here. Of course, being a weekend-only offer, you don’t have too much time to sit on these deals.

PlayStation Store Weekend Offer Sale Promo Highlights

Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition $20.09

NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition $11.99

WWE 2K23 $38.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 $19.79

Gotham Knights $20.99

PGA Tour 2k23 $19.79

After Us $19.79

Marvel’s Midnight Suns $23.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $14.99

Mortal Kombat 11 $4.99

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $19.79

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition $9.99

Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition $19.99

Back 4 Blood Standard Edition $11.99

Borderlands 3 $8.99

Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition $23.09

The Quarry $19.79

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $11.99

The Outer Worlds $19.79

L.A.Noire $19.99

Mafia: Definitive Edition $13.99

Ghostwire: Tokyo $23.99

Deathloop $14.99

The Evil Within 2 $7.99

Prey $7.49

WWE 2K Battlegrounds $7.99

These are just some of the highlights of the games you can find discounted right now through the PlayStation Store marketplace. If you want to get the full breakdown, then you need to check out the promo right here. Remember, this is just a weekend-only sale, so you might find these games quickly going back to their premium sale price when the weekend wraps up. Hopefully, you find something worth investing in to help fill in this weekend with something new and fun to play. Of course, something that won’t break the bank thanks to these game discounts.