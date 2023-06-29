AEW Fight Forever Is Out Now!

It’s been a long road to get here, but AEW Fight Forever has finally been released on consoles and PC. The title by Yukes and AEW Games has been known for years, but various setbacks and issues with the ESRB held the game from being released. Despite that, gamers can get their hands on the title now, and the word from fans is that it’s a lot of fun. Granted, the critics have been a bit harsher on the title, but those willing to try it might just be surprised by how much fun they’ll have.

To celebrate the game’s release, AEW has released multiple videos highlighting the game and the company’s history. First, you have the classic “promo” for the game with the AEW superstars talking about what you can do in the game and why you’ll have fun in it.

The golden era of wrestling games is back! AEW: Fight Forever is available now on your favorite console and PC!#AEWFightForever pic.twitter.com/ny9wI3IXCr — AEW Games (@AEWGames) June 29, 2023

Then, as noted by fans and AEW Games, there’s the literal intro for the title. Which recounts the history of AEW from Day One until where they are right now. Many fans have enjoyed this intro because it explains why they love All Elite Wrestling.

AEW is for the bold. AEW is for the fearless. AEW is for those who know, that deep inside, they are ELITE.



Are you daring enough to Fight Forever?#AEWFightForever launches tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/WqZf0o8Y3a — AEW Games (@AEWGames) June 28, 2023

For those not in the know, AEW “shouldn’t exist.” The wrestling world, especially in North America, had been dominated by WWE for basically two decades once the “Attitude Era” and the “Monday Night Wars” ended in their victory. While other companies like Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor existed and were “known names,” they weren’t the big threats that fans hoped for.

As a result of that and terrible decision-making at the top, the WWE product started to get worse and worse. Fans wanted a true wrestling company again, one that appreciated its stars and didn’t simply think about things in terms of money.

That’s when the group known as The Elite teamed up with Tony Khan and risked it all to make All Elite Wrestling. They wanted to make an alternative for fans who wanted to enjoy wrestling at its best and not the cheesy storylines they had been subjected to previously.

In under four years, AEW has proven why it’s one of the best in the world. They’ve sold out arenas, set PPV records, and attracted some of the biggest stars in the world to their company.

AEW Fight Forever is the next step in its expansion, and it will have something for everyone to enjoy. So, are you ready to fight forever?