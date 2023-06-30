Daedalic Entertainment Calls It Quits On Developing Games

Fans raised plenty of questions when it was first revealed that Daedalic Entertainment was bringing out a game set within The Lord of the Rings franchise. It wasn’t the fact that the game development team was working on the IP as it was that they chose Gollum as the key character to focus on. Out of the wide variety of characters to pick from, Gollum was an unusual request, but some fans likely had high hopes the gameplay experience would still be solid. Unfortunately, that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

Fans and critics alike ripped this game apart. There wasn’t much here substance-wise, and Daedalic Entertainment heard plenty of criticisms about the game, and now it looks like they are calling it quits. We’re finding out that a statement was provided to GamesWirtschaft that unveiled the company was ending its game development arm. This would mean that there are now layoffs to the team that was directly responsible for the game development of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Meanwhile, this also comes with the halt from continuing production of another game installment they had been working on for The Lord of the Rings franchise.

We don’t know what exactly this other title would have been about, but since Gollum performed so poorly, it’s not surprising that the game production was killed off. With that said, it doesn’t look like this decision will affect the other components of Daedalic Entertainment. For instance, we know that the company will continue forward with publishing game projects.

Again, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was reviewed poorly, and we even have a Before You Buy video coverage of the title. Overall, we were not impressed, and it might be well worth passing up. Of course, we’re now wondering if this game would actually see a launch into the marketplace for the Nintendo Switch. The title has already been released for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. However, it was noted that a Nintendo Switch release was coming later this year. That very well might change, but as it stands, it’s still slated for sometime this year. In the meantime, if you want to hear our overall thoughts on the game, then check out the Before You Buy video coverage we have right down below.