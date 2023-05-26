Daedalic Entertainment Is Developing Another Game For The Lord of the Rings Franchise?

I’m sure there were quite a few fans out there eager to dive right into this seemingly next major installment for The Lord of the Rings video game franchise. We’ve seen plenty of advertisements for Daedalic Entertainment’s The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Of course, it was a very interesting character to pick out of the wide cast of characters they could have gone with. Finally, however, we were ready for it; a new stealth game experience centered around a character who had an interesting storyline that developers could have tapped into.

You already know how well this game did with critics. It’s not a good game, and most would suggest sticking far away from picking a copy up. Our own review was that if you’re a diehard fan of The Lord of the Rings, then maybe wait for the purchase when this title hits the bargain bin. Right now, we can’t suggest picking this game up, especially for the price point it’s being asked for consumers to spend. So while the developers are likely scrambling to get an update out to optimize the game further, it’s likely already too late for quite a few players.

But what you might be surprised to find is that Daedalic Entertainment is potentially developing another game within the franchise. Reports are going around that we’re finding, thanks to Eurogamer, suggesting the developers have received a grant from the German government to work on another game set within The Lord of the Rings franchise. That’s just a report, as we don’t have anything official right now from the development studio.

Regardless, Eurogamer has reached out to Daedalic Entertainment to see if they had any comment on the latest reports surfacing online. But at the moment, they have nothing to comment on the matter. It could be that plans are quickly changing after the massive swarm of criticisms that have flooded the internet for the game. Because reviews are so poor for this game, it could very well end up being on the list of the worst games to have been released this year.

If you’re still uncertain about whether you want to follow through with the purchase of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, then I would at least check out our review of the game below. We offer some gameplay footage and give our overall experience playing through this game as it stands right now.