Insomniac’s Wolverine Game Doesn’t Appear At PlayStation Showcase

ORIGINAL STORY

When Insomniac Games proved they could make things work with a Marvel superhero via their phenomenal work on Spider-Man, it was inevitable that they would get another character to dive into. But back in 2021, people were shocked when they discovered that the character they picked was Wolverine. Easily one of the most popular X-Men, the man known as Logan has had many video game appearances over the years. He’s been a staple in a certain Capcom crossover series, the Ultimate Alliance games, and basically anything featuring the X-Men. But his solo work? Well, that’s not as impressive as one would like.

However, Insomniac has teased in the past that this game would live up to the violence and brutality of Wolverine. So even though we got a very small tease in 2021, fans were excited about what the developer could bring to the table to expand the lore behind the man with a metal skeleton. Thankfully, at the new PlayStation Showcase, there appeared to be hope that we’d see more from Insomniac’s new game. But, unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.

While they did show off their next Spider-man title, there wasn’t even a hint or a whisper of what was going on with their X-Man game. So how should we take this? Well, it can be taken one of many ways. First, it could be stated that they simply “don’t have enough to show” to warrant an appearance, which would be fair in context.

Another position to take is that they were so focused on the Spider-Men sequel, referencing Miles and Peter, that they didn’t want to detract from the massive trailer they released by showing a small teaser for Logan’s game. It’s also possible they didn’t want the next look at the Logan game to be buried under what they showed with Spider-Man, not to mention the other games revealed at the PlayStation Showcase.

Plus, if you recall, Insomniac was willing to wait almost two years to drop their second look at the Spider-man sequel. So they’re more than capable of making fans wait until “everything looks good” to show off another glimpse at a game they’re making.

Is there something to worry about here? Not yet. There are no indications that the Wolverine game is in trouble or may be canceled. More than likely, they had to prioritize one over the other, which means we might get a look at the game at another event where it can have the spotlight all to itself. Only time will tell.