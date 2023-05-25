Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gets New Trailer At PlayStation Showcase

UPDATE

If we’re being blunt here, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a game that we honestly should’ve had more info on before now. After all, the game was confirmed in September 2021, that’s almost two years ago. But for one reason or another, the game kept getting referenced and teased verbally, but nothing was being done to showcase what the game would be like, how things had advanced, the new villains we’d meet, etc. The only confirmed things were that Peter Parker and Miles Morales would be working together in this game and that Venom would show up. But that’s not a lot to go on.

It also didn’t help that there were plenty of rumors about release dates, and we even got a free comic book prequel for the game but no definitive word on what Insomniac had planned for the sequel. They promised they were “working hard” on it and wanted this to be their “best game yet,” but that doesn’t mean much when gamers want hard info on the title.

However, after a long time of waiting, the latest PlayStation Showcase FINALLY dropped the trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and most fans would agree that it was worth the wait.

Not only did we get a massive trailer full of both cinematics and gameplay footage, but we also got a better grasp on the story that tells a much different tale than we had before.

In this case, we learned that Kraven The Hunter would indeed be one of the main antagonists in the title. He’s searching for a “good hunt” and has been alerted to how New York City is full of characters that he can hunt for sport. Of course, by “characters,” we mean heroes and supervillains.

Fast forward a few months, and one of the people he goes after is Dr. Kurt Connors, aka The Lizard. We see some of the gameplay of both Spider-Man and Kraven’s forces trying to take down The Lizard, leading to some unique gameplay sequences.

The big thing that everyone will talk about is Peter’s “new suit.” Specifically, he’s wearing the symbiote suit that houses the entity we know as Venom. In the previous game, that symbiote was shown to be helping keep Harry Osbourne alive. But now Peter has it. That raises all sorts of questions about how he got it and what will happen next, especially given that Peter is much more aggressive with that suit on.

Sadly, no release date was given for the title. Watch the full trailer below!