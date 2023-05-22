Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Will Not Be Co-Op

Insomniac Games recently confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 would be “an epic single-player adventure” on Twitter.

With the PlayStation showcase hot around the corner many fans are likely looking forward to any news related to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 by Insomniac Games. With a possible release date looming over the title fans have finally gotten an answer to a question they’ve been asking for a long time: Is Spider-Man 2 a co-op game?

Many fans had been debating whether the sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man would feature co-op play given that both the first game and the spin-off title Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales both feature different Spider-Men and this game is the first one where both will interact.

The rumor of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 being co-op all started back at a panel event at the SacAnime convention in September where the voice actor for Miles Morales, Nadji Jeter was asked if the game would support co-op to which he responded: “I don’t know if it’s been announced or not, but I think so.”

While this initial comment seemed to remain relatively under the radar until earlier this week, the remark appears to be a misunderstanding as Insomniac Games have confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be an “epic single-player adventure.”

These comments come after earlier this month both Marvel and Insomniac released a free prequel comic for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 which details what characters like Peter Parker, Mile Morales, and MJ Watson have been doing since the events of the original Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Alongside this, Tony Todd, the voice of Venom in the upcoming title seemingly leaked that the game would be released around September 2023. In the now-deleted tweet, Todd said: “Looks like September! Massive publicity coming in august. Commercials start dropping in august so I’m told. Hold on to your … and hold breath! Gonna be necessary.”

Needless to say, with Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse and the PlayStation showcase coming very soon it’s never been a better time to be a Spider-Man fan. If you’re a fan of Fortnite it looks like Spider-Man 2099 and Miles Morales are set to join the game very soon as well. With all this content coming out which will you be most focused on in the lead-up to the full release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to release on PlayStation 5 in 2023.